Buzzer-beater leads 76ers to 5-0 start as injury-hit Warriors lose again

Furkan Korkmaz was the hero as the Philadelphia 76ers preserved their perfect record in the NBA with a dramatic 129-128 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Korkmaz made a clutch three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining as the unbeaten 76ers improved to 5-0 for the season on Saturday.

The Trail Blazers had led thanks to Anfernee Simons' three 2.2 seconds from the end in Portland, where Korkmaz stepped up by hitting the game-winner as he fell to the floor.

Philadelphia, who trailed by as many as 21 points in the third quarter in the absence of suspended star Joel Embiid, are off to their first 5-0 start since the 2000-01 season.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors fell to 1-5 after losing 93-87 to the Charlotte Hornets.

Golden State tasted defeat in the absence of Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell – who were ruled out on gameday – and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Wiggins inspires Timberwolves

Andre Wiggins had 21 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Washington Wizards 131-109 without banned star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to their fourth win of the season – a 114-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies – behind 21 points on eight-of-13 shooting from the field and a perfect three-of-three from three-point range.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points as his team beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104.

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe were close to double-doubles but it was the reigning MVP who stole the show. Antetokounmpo recorded 36 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past defending champions the Toronto Raptors 115-105.

Poole highlights Warriors' woes

Jordan Poole had just five points on two-of-nine shooting as the Warriors almost pulled off the win.

The Orlando Magic's second unit were barely productive in their 91-87 loss to the Denver Nuggets. D.J. Augustin had just four points and Mo Bamba had only one.

Jokic with the fadeaway

Halloween might be over but the Nikola Jokic aka the '"Joker" is here to stay.

The "Greek Freak" does it all, obviously.

Saturday's results

Oklahoma City Thunder 115-104 New Orleans Pelicans

Detroit Pistons 113-109 Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets 91-87 Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks 115-105 Toronto Raptors

Phoenix Suns 114-105 Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves 131-109 Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets 93-87 Golden State Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers 129-128 Portland Trail Blazers

Lakers at Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers are handling the spotlight well and the San Antonio Spurs are heating up. San Antonio toppled the injury-ridden Warriors on Friday behind Patty Mills' 31 points off the bench. All-and-all, it will make for an exciting matchup when the two teams meet for the first time this season at the AT&T Center on Sunday.