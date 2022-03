The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Will Ferrell emailed Steve Kerr a while back, and the Warriors coach didn't believe it was really the actor writing. A few exchanges later, Ferrell was warming up with Golden State on a night the Warriors needed a little fun and lightheartedness to forget their recent funk. Klay Thompson scored 20 points after the comedy star surprised him and teammates before the game, and Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday.