The Buzzer: Another Flyers shutout; DeBrincat’s four-point night

Sean Leahy
·2 min read
THREE STARS

1. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Another day, another Flyers shutout of the Sabres. Hart stopped all 28 shots he faced as Philadelphia blanked Buffalo 3-0 for the second consecutive day. It was Hart’s second career shutout and came a week after he was pulled during the Lake Tahoe outdoor game against Boston.

2. Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

With a goal and three assists, DeBrincat helped lead the Blackhawks’ offense during a 7-2 win over the Red Wings. One of DeBrincat’s assists came midway through the third period on Patrick Kane‘s 400th career goal.

3. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

The rookie netminder stopped 20 shots to earn his second NHL shutout during a 2-0 win over the Penguins. Both of Sorokin’s wins this season have come via shutout. He is now the second Islanders rookie with two straight shutouts and first since Chico Resch did it during the 1974-75 season.

[2020-21 NHL on NBC TV SCHEDULE]

OTHER SUNDAY NOTES

• Team New Hampshire edged Team Minnesota in the PWHPA game at Madison Square Garden. Brianna Decker led the way with two goals and two assists.

The March 6 PWHPA game will air on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET. Kate Scott will do play-by-play, alongside A.J. Mleczko and Kathryn Kathryn Tappen.

Alex Ovechkin tallied career goal No. 713 during the Capitals’ 3-2 win over the Devils.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Patrick Kane became the 100th NHL player to reach the 400-goal mark during the Blackhawks’ 7-2 win over Detroit:

• Good luck stopping a Hilary Knight rocket:

• Pretty decent re-direct by James van Riemsdyk:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• Alain Vigneault won his 700th game as an NHL coach, putting him in a tie with Mike Babcock for eighth on the all-time list. His career record is 700-460-108 and 35 ties.

SCORES
Bruins 4, Rangers 1
Islanders 2, Penguins 0
Capitals 3, Devils 2
Predators 3, Blue Jackets 1
Flyers 3, Sabres 0
Blackhawks 7, Red Wings 2

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Buzzer: Another Flyers shutout; DeBrincat’s four-point night originally appeared on NBCSports.com

