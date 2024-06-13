The buzz tells you Scotland are at the centre of European football

The media conference for the first match of Euro 2024 was a large scale event [Getty Images]

Tom English in Munich

Remember what it used to be like being a Scotland fan?

As we gathered in the media room at Bayern Munich's home ground on Thursday evening, the electricity crackling and the sense of occasion rising, I thought back to the early days of the Steve Clarke era.

And to one night in particular. November 2019 and a 3-1 win at home to Kazakhstan, the team that not long before had humiliated Scotland. The sense of despondency around the national team at the time was unmissable.

The apathy was real and seemingly without end.

A total of 19,515 fans turned up at Hampden that night. At times it felt like a similar number were cramped into Clarke's press conference at the Allianz. What a transformation this has been.

No wonder Andy Robertson referenced the pride his players felt at having reconnected the nation with the national team.

This means something. It means everything.

Not many people back then could have envisaged a day when Scotland would sit at the centre of European football again, but it's happening. And it's majestic.