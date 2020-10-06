Buzz reportedly connecting Henrik Lundqvist to one of Rangers' most bitter rivals

The Rangers bought out legendary goalie Henrik Lundqvist last week, and both he and Rangers brass sang one another's praises as his career on Broadway ended.

The 38-year-old Lundqvist isn't ready to retire, though, and recent buzz has connected him to one of the Rangers' most bitter rivals.

It isn't the Islanders or the Philadelphia Flyers, but it's close enough.

While Lundqvist cannot finalize an agreement with another team until Friday, the "word on the street" is that the Washington Capitals are the "clear frontrunner" to sign him, according to Bob McKenzie of TSN.

McKenzie notes that any deal Lundqvist signs with the Caps would be a short-term one at a bargain price.

The situation in nets with the Capitals is in flux with Braden Holtby set for free agency and reportedly unlikely to return.

Some of Lundqvist's best playoff performances as a Ranger came against Washington, with the Blueshirts going 4-1 in five playoff series played against them between 2009 and 2015.

