The buzz on what the Miami Dolphins are getting with some key defensive additions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Jackson
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Over a 6-part series, we’re assessing what the Dolphins have landed so far in free agency and via the trade market.

Here’s part 1 on linebacker Benardrick McKinney, part 2 on four offensive additions (Jacoby Brissett, Malcolm Brown, Robert Foster and Cethan Carter) and part 3 on new center Matt Skura.

Today, in part 4, a look at two veteran defensive additions poised to compete for significant playing time, and Miami’s new punter:

DEFENSIVE TACKLE ADAM BUTLER

The contract: Two year deal worth $7.5 million, with playing time incentives that can bring the total value to $9.5 million. Of that amount, $5.25 million is guaranteed.

The metrics: The 6-5, 300-pound tackle can play all over the defensive line and has been consistently productive. Since 2017, Butler has appeared in 70 of a possible 71 games for the Patriots and produced 17 sacks, 88 quarterback pressures, 103 tackles and 23 tackles for loss.

Last season, he had 34 tackles (six for loss) and four sacks in 15 games and four starts, despite playing with a nagging shoulder injury. His 27 total pressures tied for 33rd among interior defensive players.

And he put up those numbers despite starting only 12 games over those four seasons, including four last season and none in 2018, when Brian Flores served as New England’s de facto defensive coordinator.

As Pro Football Focus’ Ryan Smith noted, Butler has 107 quarterback pressures over the past four years compared to 48 for Davon Godchaux, who left Miami for New England.

The flip side: Godchaux has better metrics against the run. PFF ranked Butler only 104th of 125 interior defenders last season, largely because the web site rated him 99th of 125 against the run.

PFF evaluated the signing this way: “The latest in a series of swaps between the [Bill] Belichick coaching tree, Butler has been a pass-rushing specialist since landing in New England as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. While he has yet to clear 30 pressures in a season in that role, he has gradually improved his PFF pass-rushing grade each year — from 57.1 as a rookie to 64.3 this past season with the Patriots. He played a big role in many of the stunts that New England runs defensively.

“Butler pairs that middling yet improving play as a pass rusher with less-than-ideal results against the run. His 49.3 run-defense grade in 2020 was a career-low, and he’s never graded above 60.5 in that regard.

“With the loss of Davon Godchaux to New England, it makes sense that Brian Flores and company were looking to bring in another defender who could play nose tackle at a slightly cheaper price point. The hope for Miami is that Butler continues to develop heading into his fifth NFL season.”

The view here: Good signing. Butler has the versatility to play any position on the line, and a top five defensive line rotation of Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Seiler and Butler will be strong enough if (big if) Wilkins and Davis take another step and Ogbah can replicate his nine-sack season. If Lawrence Guy signs, the unit would be even better and Ogbah could take on more of an outside linebacker role, as an edge player.

Quotable: Belichick, two years ago: “Adam works hard. He’s a good player. He’s a versatile guy. He does a lot of different things for us. Plays on the nose, plays on the guard, can play on the tackle, plays on the punt-return team.

“Whatever we ask him to do in a particular week for the game plan, whatever the role is, he’s a very adaptable, versatile player that has, I’d say, multiple skills. He’s got length. He’s got some quickness. He can play inside to outside and he’s a smart player that can handle a lot of different assignments. He’s a guy that’s a movable part for us.”

CORNERBACK JUSTIN COLEMAN

The contract: One year for $2.75 million.

The metrics: The Lions lured him from Seattle in spring 2019 with a four-year, $36 million contract, but he was cut earlier this month, two years into the deal.

Here’s the good news: When playing in the slot over his career, Coleman has a strong 86.1 passer rating against in his coverage area (161 completions in 249 attempts for 1239 yards, 12 TDs and 4 interceptions).

Here’s the bad news: His numbers with the Lions last season weren’t anything close to that. Coleman permitted 33 of 40 passes to be caught against him for 365 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. That equals a 138 passer rating in his coverage area, worst among all slot corners who defended at least 40 passes in the slot.

Dolphins incumbent slot cornerback Nik Needham’s 2020 slot numbers, by comparison, were much better: Needham allowed 42 for 60 passes to be caught last season for 475 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, equaling a 90.6 passer rating. Both touchdowns came in the finale against Buffalo.

PFF ranked Coleman just 111th of 121 cornerbacks last season, penalizing him not only for his poor coverage but also for subpar run defense (104th of 121 corners).

Coleman was better in 2019, producing 13 pass breakups and three forced fumbles and playing a team-high 963 snaps. But he was targeted 112 times that season, the second-most in the NFL behind only Tennessee’s Logan Ryan, and relinquished 71 receptions for 869 yards and eight touchdowns. (Ryan is now with the Giants.)

Coleman also missed 17 tackles over the past two seasons.

PFF expressed concern that “Coleman has endured the worst seasons of his career in defensive systems from this same coaching tree” -- in other words, ex-Lions coach Matt Patricia.

The view here: There’s familiarity here - Coleman was around Flores in New England in 2015 and 2016 - but this is a somewhat mystifying signing because of his subpar play last season.

If Coleman plays like he did for Seattle in 2017 and 2018 (when he had two interception returns for touchdowns), he’s a potential upgrade over Needham. But if Coleman plays like he did last year, Needham is the better player.

Those two and perhaps Noah Igbinoghene will compete for the slot corner job. If Coleman wins it, Needham and Igbinoghene can compete weekly for the top backup boundary job between Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. At 5-10, Coleman is better suited in the slot, though he also can play on the boundary.

Quotable: Seattle coach Pete Carroll, during his Seahawks tenure, on Coleman: “He’s really versatile. He’s a really active cover guy in all kinds of nickel situations, not just inside but outside as well. [The Patriots] moved him around a great deal. We’ve seen him play a ton of man-to-man. He’s a really good matchup guy. He covers big guys, he covers small guys. They put him on all kinds of matchups, so we had a really good evaluation of him.”

PUNTER MICHAEL PALARDY

The contract: One year for $1.4 million, with $200,000 guaranteed and $200,000 if he makes the Pro Bowl.

The metrics: Averaged 45.3 yards on 243 career punts. That’s on par with Matt Haack’s career 44.7 average; Haack left for Buffalo after Miami signed Palardy.

Palardy missed last season after suffering a torn ACL in the summer. In 2019, he was 13th in punting average and 28th in net average. He placed 25 punts inside the 20, which was tied for 17th.

From 2017 to 2019, Palardy has a net average of 40.7 yards per punt, which is 14th in the league. At his best, he’s a top-12-to-15 NFL punter.

The view here: Palardy was viewed as a cheaper alternative to Haack, who signed for three years and $7.5 million. Miami had interest in bringing back Haack but decided on the less expensive alternative days before the start of free agency. The question is how Palardy responds to a major knee injury to his kicking leg.

Here’s my Tuesday piece with lots of Heat trade nuggets.

Here’s my Tuesday 6-pack of Miami Hurricanes football notes.

Recommended Stories

  • Jalen Mills had a hilarious reaction to meeting Bill Belichick for the 1st time

    Apparently, it was pretty surreal for Mills.

  • Dolphins newcomer Will Fuller eager to disprove doubters

    Receiver Will Fuller says he's excited to play in 16 games in the 2021 season for the Miami Dolphins. Fuller will miss the opener to complete a six-game suspension for using performance enhancers. “I wanted to take a one-year deal to prove my worth in the league,” Fuller said Tuesday.

  • Ted Karras: I’ll play any position to survive in this league

    When Ted Karras agreed to return to the Patriots on a one-year deal last week, it appeared he was in line for the center job. Karras started at center for New England in 2019 when David Andrews was out due to blood clots in his lungs and then took over the job for Miami after [more]

  • Mel Kiper’s mock draft also has Cardinals taking CB

    Jaycee Horn continues to be a popular pick in mock drafts for the Arizona Cardinals to take with the 16th overall pick in the draft.

  • Why the 'Mediterranean of Asia' should be your first post-pandemic escape

    Sixty kilometres west of Hong Kong, the former Portuguese colony of Macao has been part of China since 1999 but was playing host to merchant adventurers from Europe as long ago as the 16th century. So while it trumpets its current persona as Asia’s gaming capital – with all the razzmatazz that comes with 41 casinos packed into 115 square kilometres – it also luxuriates in a distinctly Mediterranean ambience. From the buzzing entertainment strip that’s home to The Londoner, which soft-opened this February at a cost of $1.9 billion with 600 “Cool Britannia”-ish suites fronted by David Beckham, it’s a mere 20 minutes by taxi to the shady cobbled courtyard outside Albergue 1601 in the downtown parish of São Lázaro, where lunches of grilled cod or baked duck rice and chill vinho verde stretch long into the afternoon. “That blend of East and West, traditional and modern is Macao’s quintessential identity,” says Christine Choi, an architect who returned to her birthplace after an eight-year stint in Australia. “You see it in the architecture too, for instance St Paul’s – one of the largest Catholic churches in Asia when it was completed in 1640 – has definite Asian influences in the ornaments on the façade.” Intriguing though Macao might appear at first blush, no amount of charm could have faced off Covid-19, which has spelled a long losing streak for the city’s gaming houses, with total revenues crashing to $7.5 billion last year, compared to an all-time high of $45 billion in 2014. Since Macao was once lauded as more profitable than Las Vegas, the plummeting numbers have been a cause for alarm, and as casinos are the main employer, the effects have reverberated around the city.

  • ‘Why buy him?’: Rio Ferdinand baffled by Manchester United’s treatment of Donny Van de Beek

    The Dutch midfielder has scored just once since his £40m move from Ajax last year

  • UFC 260 betting preview: Can Francis Ngannou's power overcome Stipe Miocic's sheer ability?

    Heading into the rematch, Ngannou is the betting favorite at BetMGM. Ngannou is -135 to win, and also -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ/submission. Interestingly, he’s +1400 to win by decision.

  • Justin Thomas celebrated Players win with chicken fingers, bottle of wine

    Justin Thomas is the No. 2 seed this week but he's also still basking in the glow of his first-ever Players Championship victory.

  • Column: Golf fortunes change quickly for Antoine Rozner

    For a sport known for its glacial pace, fortunes can change quickly in golf. Antoine Rozner is the latest example. Two weeks ago, Rozner was No. 99 in the world and tied for the lead in the Qatar Masters when the 28-year-old from Paris stood over a 60-foot birdie putt on the final hole, thinking only of getting the speed right.

  • Miami Beach bistros bow to spring break curfew after weekend mayhem

    David Rivero, manager of Miami Beach's Puerto Sagua restaurant, expects to lose three hours of business a night during "spring break" due to a curfew imposed after thousands of young people brought unmasked pandemonium to city streets last weekend. Even so, Rivero sees the early closure as necessary to keep residents, tourists and workers safe in one of America's top party destinations amid coronavirus concerns. Miami Beach officials on Saturday ordered the curfew after young spring breakers by the thousands thronged the city's Art Deco Cultural District for the annual celebrations, spawning a wave of unruly behavior, drunken brawls, vandalism and arrests.

  • Phillies star Bryce Harper looked like a little leaguer at a gas station in full uniform

    Bryce Harper drove to a spring-training game against the Yankees in his uniform but needed to stop for some gas.

  • Dest, Sargent part of US team prepping for dizzying stretch

    Sergiño Dest’s calendar has a dizzying and body-crushing jam of obligations next fall as a result of soccer’s congested schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic. An American defender who scored his first two goals for Barcelona last weekend, he faces the start of a stretch on Aug. 28-29 that has within a 16-week span through Dec. 11-12 the possibility of eight World Cup qualifiers, 13 La Liga matches and six Champions League fixtures. The gauntlet includes three trans-Atlantic round trips, two flights from the U.S. to Central America, one from the U.S. to the Caribbean and three journeys within Europe and/or the United Kingdom.

  • Patriots waive 3 players, including kicker Justin Rohrwasser

    Justin Rohrwasser was among several Patriots waived on Tuesday.

  • Spieth rounding into form for fickle week of Match Play

    As much golf as Jordan Spieth likes to play, it took as much discipline as he could muster to not play at all. One was a trip with friends to Whispering Pines in southeast Texas, which was more about having a few beers and swinging the club. The other was his annual December trip to Augusta National with sponsors from AT&T.

  • Paige Bueckers sets Connecticut record for most points in NCAA women's tournament debut

    Connecticut Huskies women's basketball freshman Paige Bueckers had a historic performance with 24 points during a first-round win over High Point.

  • Crosby, Wilson hope for 'some clarity' from NHL on hits

    Sidney Crosby and Tom Wilson have found something they agree on after years spent battling on opposite sides of the Penguins-Capitals rivalry. Crosby, the longtime Pittsburgh captain, broached the topic of NHL players wanting to better understand the line between clean and dirty hits after teammate Brandon Tanev was given a major penalty for a hit on Boston's Jarred Tinordi that appeared to many to be legal. After serving a seven-game suspension for boarding, Wilson cited Crosby's comments when pointing out there's some confusion around the league.

  • Detroit Lions' Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment

    Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff said on WXYT-FM (97.1) there is no ill will towards Michael Brockers for the comments he made to TMZ

  • Deshaun Watson at 13 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct after more women come forward

    Thirteen women have now filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, alleging sexual misconduct or assault by the Houston Texans' Pro Bowl quarterback.

  • Musk Says Teslas Can Now be Bought Using Bitcoin That Will be Stored, Not Turned Fiat

    The Tesla CEO said bitcoin paid to the company will stay as bitcoin and not be converted into fiat.

  • Robert Kraft admits Patriots used to laugh at teams that spent big in free agency

    “It’s like investing in the stock market.”