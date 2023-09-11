Buzz continues to build for USC-Colorado showdown on September 30

Our friends at Buffaloes Wire are the talk of the nation in college football. Colorado and Deion Sanders continue to earn lavish praise for their immediate and successful makeover of what was an atrocious team one year ago.

Buffaloes Wire’s Jack Carlough wrote the following after CU’s win over Nebraska on Saturday, which moved the Buffs to 2-0:

“Two weeks in and No. 22 Colorado has already doubled its win total from last season. Entering Saturday as a slim favorite over rival Nebraska, the Buffaloes sent the Cornhuskers packing with a 36-14 onslaught in head coach Deion Sanders’ Folsom Field debut.

“Much like last week, Colorado’s performance was far from perfect, but it was still darn impressive once again. The national buzz around this team should only continue to grow, too, as Coach Prime continues to prove that his Buffs are more than just talk.”

We are now one week closer to USC-Colorado in Boulder on September 30. The game will have a galaxy of stars and two high-profile coaches. It could have multiple Heisman Trophy finalists. We will obviously have more to say during the week leading up to kickoff, but this game is already a conversation piece among college football fans, pundits and personalities:

CALEB WILLIAMS

Caleb Williams continues to play the best college football in the United States. There just isn’t much else to say. There isn’t much else which needs to be said. He will take center stage against Colorado, and in every other USC game this year.

SHEDEUR SANDERS

Shedeur Sanders is playing at an elite level alongside Caleb Williams. This could be the best quarterback battle of the whole 2023 season.

TRAVIS HUNTER

Travis Hunter is a remarkable athlete. USC would provide a supreme challenge but also the ultimate showcase for his talents.

ZACHARIAH BRANCH

Zachariah Branch is USC’s answer to Travis Hunter, someone who makes huge plays in more than just one phase of the game. Hunter plays defense. Branch is a special teams monster. They both play receiver. What a confrontation this could become.

DEION SANDERS

He talked his talk and his walking his walk. Coach Prime is backing up the big words he issued in the offseason. Credit to him. It’s a very impressive piece of coaching, and that cannot be denied or ignored.

LINCOLN RILEY

Lincoln Riley had USC ready to play hard and fast against Stanford. Alex Grinch’s defense was sharp and focused. The attitude surrounding this team is great. If that continues, it’s a very encouraging sign for the road ahead.

RALPHIE

Ralphie is Colorado’s mascot. Showtime against USC, baby!

TRAVELER

USC scored so often in the first half against Stanford that Traveler needed to take a rest. Traveler will let Ralphie do the running on September 30.

ALEX GRINCH

We’re not going to say that Alex Grinch has figured it all out, because Stanford is a bad, bad team. Grinch and USC have to play well against quality offenses. Colorado might be that first true test USC needs to face in order to prove itself on defense.

HEISMAN TROPHY

Caleb. Shedeur. Zachariah Branch. Travis Hunter. There will be four legitimate Heisman contenders on the field in this game, and NFL scouts will be eagerly watching. What a showcase of elite talent!

POPCORN

USC fans hope it’s a total bloodbath, but neutral fans across the country can just sit back and watch this spectacle, in which a ton of points might be scored. Would anyone be surprised if USC wins 56-49? This could be the most entertaining game of the year in college football. It’s all part of the building buzz for Trojans-Buffs on September 30.

