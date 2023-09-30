The buzz at Catholic Memorial has returned with five straight wins and a surprise guest

WAUWATOSA – Even with a schedule that pitted Catholic Memorial against two premier WIAA Division 1 teams in the first two weeks, an 0-2 start for a Bill Young-coached team fell below expectations.

A 31-24 loss to Franklin and a 35-0 shutout defeat at the hands of Marquette may have left the Crusaders a bit dazed, but certainly not confused about who they are when playing up to their potential.

"We just flat out weren’t focused, didn’t care, effort was terrible. You can’t win like that," Young said of the first two weeks.

A return to conference play for the thrice-reigning Parkland champions has provided an opportunity to return to form and find their groove. The Crusaders are 5-2 after rattling off their fifth straight win Friday, 49-7 over Pius XI at Raabe Stadium.

An offense without perhaps its best scoring threat has put up at least 34 points in each of those five games, and the Ryan Stefaniak-coached defense has held all five opposing offenses to two scores or fewer. Senior defensive lineman Carl Pevey said the latter in particular has been a result of controlling the controllable and maintaining a positive, focused mindset.

"Coming out with ruthless aggression and being able to play our keys, play our techniques, play at a high speed and compete at a high level," Pevey said of the keys to the turnaround. "The first two games were rough, but we came out heads held high."

TOUCHDOWN: @DelmarioMitche1 converts a 4th and 9 into a TD to Matt Miklosy. It’s 7-0 @cmhfootball with 8:47 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/H3FVRuy3Xw — Zac Bellman Ⓜ️ (@ZacBellman_WNY) September 30, 2023

Offensively, junior first-year starting quarterback MJ Mitchell has been poised in the huddle. The track star, who competed on WIAA D2 state 4x100 and 4x200 medal-winning relay teams along with receivers Marvanous Butler-Brown and Matt Miklosy, can escape the pocket and keep a defense honest with his running ability. He has also been steady in the passing game, as was evident in a three-touchdown game through the air on Friday.

"MJ presents a lot of problems to somebody. He can throw it, read it, pull it, give it. He’s a dynamic athlete," Young said.

Mitchell said the mentality he has tried to impress upon the offense, one that is getting healthier by the day, is to not take a practice rep for granted.

"We’ve got to practice like we’re playing the state championship every week," Mitchell said.

If the Crusaders can stay healthy and maintain their level of play over the next seven weeks, it would not be a surprise to see them in contention for the WIAA Division 4 title once again.

Corey Smith nearing possible return

Despite a broken collarbone suffered in the first game of the season, senior running back Corey Smith is on track to return to the field in time for the Crusaders' playoff run.

The initial prognosis of eight weeks appears to have held firm and a doctor visit next week could clear the three-year starter to return, Young said. Smith rushed 259 times for 2,434 yards and 44 touchdowns across his sophomore and junior seasons but has been absent since the loss to Franklin. Mitchell lauded the effort of Xavier McClinton in Smith's absence. McClinton had two touchdowns in the first half to help build the lead against Pius XI.

"He’s playing great. He’s doing what he can. He’s not trying to be somebody that he’s not, he’s playing like himself," Mitchell said. "He’s not trying to be Corey, he’s playing like Xavier, and that’s working out really good for him."

That said, Mitchell was very optimistic about the potential of an already potent offense to get a boost from an all-state player's return.

"The read option is gonna be back and we’re gonna be back," Mitchell said with a smile.

Penn State head coach James Franklin drops in for first quarter

With Penn State in the neighborhood to play Saturday with Northwestern, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin made the roughly 85-mile helicopter ride to Milwaukee from Evanston, Illinois, to check on a few recruits.

His first stop was at Wisconsin Lutheran College for Catholic Memorial vs. Pius, where he checked in with 2024 commits Donovan Harbour and Smith. Mitchell said the visit brought an energy to the sideline that helped invigorate the 14-0 start in the opening quarter.

"It just gets us lit, him pulling up in a chopper and knowing he’s coming to see us, it just feels good," Mitchell said.

Penn State’s James Franklin just arrived to Wisconsin Lutheran College via helicopter to check on a couple commits: OL @donovan_harbour and RB @CoreySmith_1 (Not dressed tonight)



Rumor is he is also headed to Arrowhead to see fellow commit @garrettsextonwi later this evening. pic.twitter.com/LkFdTpl9KY — Zac Bellman Ⓜ️ (@ZacBellman_WNY) September 29, 2023

Young said he values the growing relationship he has with Franklin, and the admiration apparently goes both ways.

"I told him I was really impressed with what he’s done as he's built that Penn State program," Young said of their conversation Friday. "He says, 'You’re like four games away from 400 (wins).' He knows I’ve been doing this for 50 years. He’s just a really good guy and excited about both those kids (Harbour and Smith)."

After leaving, Franklin also stopped by Arrowhead High School for a visit with another 2024 commit, Garrett Sexton.

A brief glimpse of Penn State coach James Franklin, who is at Arrowhead to watch Nittany Lions OL recruit Garrett Sexton. pic.twitter.com/Ie9InrIYTR — Mark Stewart Ⓜ️ (@MarkStewartMJS) September 30, 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Catholic Memorial wins fifth straight; Penn State's Franklin attends