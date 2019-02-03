Buzz builds that Sean Payton will coach the Cowboys, in time

So why won’t Cowboys owner Jerry Jones extend the contract of coach Jason Garrett? There’s a theory that has been percolating throughout Super Bowl week in Atlanta, and that surely will become one of the major points of interest throughout the 2019 season.

The theory goes like this: The Cowboys part ways with Garrett after his contract expires, and the Cowboys lure Sean Payton from New Orleans to Dallas in 2020.

It may be easier said than done. The Cowboys would need to compensate the Saints for allowing Payton to leave, and that compensation likely would include at least one draft pick. The Cowboys also would have to pay Payton, who likely would expect (and rightfully so) eight figures per year, at a minimum.

But those are simply details for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who likes to boast about the size of the check he’d write to win a Super Bowl. With Garrett routinely criticized for having a bare-bones and vanilla offense and with Payton at the other end of the spectrum, constantly looking for ways to improve and diversify his attack, maybe Payton is the missing ingredient for Jones, who continues to search for that elusive blast of football glory.