Buyout market update: Terrence Ross to sign with Suns, Reggie Jackson with Nuggets

Two of the top contenders in the West are getting a little deeper via the buyout market.

The Phoenix Suns need to replenish their depth after sending a lot of good players to Brooklyn to land Kevin Durant (a trade they would make 100 times out of 100). Terrence Ross will help with that. The veteran wing is in buyout talks with the Magic and then will head to join Durant in Phoenix, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After Suns owner Mat Ishbia and coach Monty Willams joined the pursuit, G Terrence Ross plans to sign with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Ross, finalizing a contract buyout with the Magic, brings his 38% 3-point shooting to Suns' title pursuit. pic.twitter.com/AKTjsrT0dP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Dallas had been considered a frontrunner, but the Suns can offer the compelling combination of minutes and the chance to play with Durant. Ross is a veteran wing with a good catch-and-shoot game, is hitting 38.1% from 3 this season, and can do some secondary playmaking as needed.

The Denver Nuggets traded away reserve point guard Bones Hyland at the deadline, now they are going to fill that roster spot with Reggie Jackson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the No. 1 West seed Denver Nuggets after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2023

Jackson started 38 games for the Clippers this season and averaged 10.9 points a game while shooting 35% from 3, but the Clippers wanted to remake their guard spot to play better with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, so Jackson was traded for backup big man Mason Plumlee. In Denver, he will come off the bench behind Jamal Murray but should be an upgrade over Ish Smith in those minutes.

This is just the start of what likely will be a busy buyout market this year.

