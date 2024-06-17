Buying tickets to see Brentford next season

As we look ahead to the next Premier League season for Brentford, find out how you can see the Bees at Gtech Community Stadium during the 2024/25 campaign.

New for 2024/25

Pricing

Cost of match tickets frozen from 2023/24 prices

A new, reduced rate for juniors on the ticket exchange

To help tackle ticket touting and away fans in home areas

For the Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United home fixtures, the minimum TAPs threshold in the second members’ window is increased to 100 TAPs. (To offset these stricter conditions, the allocation for the under-18 ballot will be doubled for these three matches)

A new condition for all other Cat A home games on sale to members in the second window: you must now have previously attended at least one home game in addition to having a minimum of 40 TAPS

Other changes

Fans will have the ability to ‘register interest’ for away matches should any tickets become available after the initial allocation has sold out

Bees Overseas members will be eligible to purchase tickets to all away fixtures at the ‘All Members’ window

Match categories

Match categories are based on the expected level of demand for tickets, stadium capacities, security arrangements, and club rivalries.

We categorise all of our Premier League matches into two bands: Category A (Cat A) and Category B (Cat B), with Cat A games marked as being of a higher profile.

Match categories for the upcoming season will be reviewed once fixtures are released and announced before the first Premier League ticket sale of the season to ensure categories are fairly allocated.

Categories may be subject to change throughout the season based on security advice or changes to dates and times ahead of each match.

Ticket prices

The table below shows the prices for individual match tickets for Premier League games at Gtech Community Stadium in 2024/25. The cost of tickets is frozen from 2023/24 prices.

Category A

BAND ADULT (25-64) SENIOR (65+) YOUNG PERSON (18-24) JUNIOR (0-17) Dugout £65 £55 £55 £55 A+ £55 £45 £45 £15 A £50 £40 £40 £15 B £45 £35 £35 £15 Family £35 £25 £25 £10

Category B

BAND ADULT (25-64) SENIOR (65+) YOUNG PERSON (18-24) JUNIOR (0-17) Dugout £65 £55 £55 £55 A+ £50 £40 £40 £10 A £45 £35 £35 £10 B £40 £30 £30 £10 Family £30 £20 £20 £10

Ticket on-sale priorities

To make the on-sale process as fair and streamlined as possible, the club manages ticket windows using TAPs (ticket access points) to ensure our most loyal fans have their chance to buy, also allowing flexibility based on demand.

Ticketing process

Home (Cat A)

Window 1A: 50 per cent of available tickets go on sale to UK members with 750+ TAPs. Tickets are subject to availability (not guaranteed). 100 tickets will be available for purchase at the Box Office only.

Window 1B: Any remaining tickets from the initial allocation will be made available to UK members with 500+ TAPs.

Window 2: The remaining 50 per cent of available tickets then go on sale to all UK members who have 40+ TAPs* and have also attended at least one home game. This is a new policy introduced for the season to tackle ticket touting.

Tickets are subject to availability. The remainder of the 100 tickets will be made available at Box Office only.

Under-18 ballot: 50 tickets available in pairs in an under-18 ballot.

Bees Overseas ballot: 100 tickets will be available in a Bees Overseas Ballot. To find out more about the balloting process, view the Bees Overseas ballots page.

*For games with an exceptional demand, and to increase security for our fans, we reserve the right to increase the TAPs threshold of Window 2 to 100 TAPs. Once again, this is a measure we’re introducing to ensure high-demand tickets do not end up in the hands of touts.

This season, this 100 TAP lower limit will apply to the Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United home fixtures. For these fixtures, we are increasing the under-18 ballot to 100 pairs of tickets, to ensure our younger fans have a chance to purchase tickets. This will be announced prior to the sale of the fixture.

Home (Cat B)

100 per cent of available tickets will go on sale to all UK members. 100 tickets will be made available at the Box Office only. All tickets are subject to availability.

Bees Overseas ballot: 100 tickets will be made available in our Bees Overseas ballot. The first 1,000 Bees Overseas members will also have guaranteed access to one Category B game each.

Away (Cat A)

Season ticket holders: Season ticket holders will have access to 95 per cent of away Category A games. The first window will be open to season ticket holders with the highest TAPs, gradually decreasing until all season ticket holders are eligible to purchase.

Members: All members will be able to gain access if tickets are still available after released to all season ticket holders.

Five per cent of tickets will be reserved for UK members, who will be asked to register their interest and enter a ballot. Those selected can purchase their ticket during the first window.

Away (Cat B)

Match tickets will go on sale in the following order:

Window 1: All away tickets will go on sale to all 2024/25 season ticket and premium seat holders. Tickets are subject to availability and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Window 2: Remaining tickets are on sale to all UK members. Tickets are subject to availability and on a first-come, first-served basis.

New for our 2024/25 season, fans will have the ability to ‘register interest’ for away matches should any tickets become available after the initial allocation has sold out. Fans who register will be contacted on a first come, first served basis. To be considered for contact, fans must have at least the required number of TAPs at the point of sell-out.

Cup matches

Season ticket holders and premium seat holders will have first priority to purchase their own seats for cup matches.

Any remaining tickets for home cup matches will then be made available for purchase by UK members, following the same rules outlined above for the category of match that it has been classified as.

Purchase windows and priorities for any Category F fixtures will be confirmed at that time.

Tickets for away cup matches will also be categorised as appropriate and sold on the same basis as for equivalent away Premier League games.

Ticket exchange

My Bees Members: My Bees Members can buy tickets that have been listed for sale by season ticket holders on the ticket exchange.

Each UK member is eligible to buy one ticket per fixture on the ticket exchange if they have not already bought a ticket at the original sale.

For Category A fixtures, a member must have 40+ TAPs* and have attended at least one Premier League home game.

For Category B fixtures, all members can purchase regardless of the amount of TAPs they have.

Season ticket holders: For Category B games, season ticket holders will be granted access to the ticket exchange 48-72 hours before kick-off. Each season ticket holder is eligible to buy one to two tickets per fixture on the ticket exchange.

*For games with an exceptional demand, and to increase security for our fans, we reserve the right to increase the TAPs threshold for Window 2. For these fixtures, we will increase the under-18 Ballot to 100 pairs. This will be announced prior to the on sale of the fixture.

For games with less demand than usual, we reserve the right to lower the TAPs threshold for Window 2.

Bees Overseas

Home fixtures: Bees Overseas members can buy tickets that have been listed for sale by season ticket holders on the ticket exchange. Each Bees Overseas member is eligible to buy one ticket per fixture on the ticket exchange if they have not already bought a ticket at the original sale.

For Category A fixtures, members must have the correct number of TAPs. For Category B fixtures, all Bees Overseas members can purchase regardless of the amount of TAPs they have.

Away fixtures: For the upcoming season, Bees Overseas members will be eligible to purchase tickets to all away fixtures at the ‘All members’ window.

You can find out more about the ticket exchange in our FAQs

Read our ticketing guide in full