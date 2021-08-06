Buying things provides government services

Keith Norman, The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
·3 min read

Aug. 6—The sounds of a cash register in Jamestown don't just mean income for the business owner. Local government agencies collect 2.5% of most transactions for operations and programs, said Sarah Hellekson, Jamestown city administrator.

"These things would have to be funded by property tax or utility fees," she said. "We would much rather have people spend money to cover these functions."

Purchases made in Jamestown or delivered to Jamestown by internet vendors are subject to 2.5% in local sales tax and 5% in North Dakota sales tax.

The local tax is broken down for a number of uses.

The city uses 0.5% in sales tax for economic development. This is largely used to fund the operation of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. and the incentives it offers to facilitate new businesses and the expansion of existing businesses in the community, said Connie Ova, CEO of the JSDC.

"Sales tax makes economic development possible," she said.

Currently, about 80% of the funds for economic development are generated by the 0.5% sales tax in Jamestown. The remaining 20% in funding comes from a Stutsman County mill rate capped at 4 mills.

One of the JSDC's most current successes is the ADM soybean crushing plant under construction at Spiritwood. The project has a preliminary cost estimate of $350 million and will demolish portions of the former Cargill Malt plant and utilize the remaining structures while building new facilities.

Jamestown voters approved a 1% sales tax for the construction and operation of the Two Rivers Activity Center in Jamestown. The community recreation center was built for an estimated $28.6 million and completed in 2017. The center offers a variety of recreational and educational opportunities to members. A splash pad, financed by grants and donations, opened this summer adjacent to the TRAC facility.

The final 1% of the local sales tax is retained by the city of Jamestown for its own projects and operations, Hellekson said.

"Now, we use 0.5% sales tax to fund the Jamestown Civic Center and infrastructure in Jamestown," she said. "These things would be funded by property tax if we didn't have the sales tax available."

Another 0.5% of sales tax helps reduce special assessments in Jamestown by funding what is called the "city's share of special assessments," Hellekson said.

Street, water and sewer projects in Jamestown are paid for with special assessments placed on the properties that benefit from the project. The city uses the city share of the special assessment fund to pay a portion of the project costs to reduce the amount of special assessment levied against each property.

"The city share helps pay for infrastructure and reduces special assessments," Hellekson said. "It benefits the city and its residents."

Retail sales in Jamestown are growing. The first quarter of 2021 saw $32.6 million in retail trade and was likely the highest sales reported for a first quarter in Jamestown history. For comparison, the first quarter of 2019 was $26.6 million.

Local sales tax is also applied to other parts of the Jamestown economy including construction activity, manufacturing and wholesale trade. The other sectors of the Jamestown economy contribute about one-third of local sales tax collections with $24 million in taxable purchases and sales in Jamestown during the first quarter of 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Reporting Earnings on Saturday. Here’s What to Expect.

    (BRKA) is expected to report strong second-quarter results on Saturday, including a 7% rise in its book value and a 10% increase in operating earnings. This estimate on investment portfolio gains comes from Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan who has a Buy rating on the stock. Investors will be focused on book value, earnings, and stock repurchases given that CEO Warren Buffett has ramped up the buyback program in recent quarters.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • 3 Investments I Plan to Keep Around During Retirement

    Instead, I'll have to assemble an investment portfolio that continues to generate income for me. The great thing about dividend stocks is that they allow you to make money in two ways. First, like all stocks, dividend stocks have the potential to gain value over time.

  • Bitcoin's recent crash below $30,000 was 'way more orderly' than past crypto meltdowns, says Sam Bankman-Fried

    Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg that many in crypto fret about leverage in the system when prices collapse and levered positions are forced into liquidation.

  • Corsair CEO: Demand for gaming gear has exploded over the last few years

    Andy Paul, Corsair CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Corsair earnings, the chip shortage, outlook for the gaming industry, and impacts from port delays.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • I Inherited an IRA. Now What?

    Here’s what you should consider if you inherit money in either a traditional or a Roth IRA.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • Why You Should Be Buying This Cheap Growth Stock Hand Over Fist

    Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) crushed Wall Street's expectations last week with terrific revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, but the stock price tanked big time on concerns about the company's ability to sustain its impressive growth. Investors didn't like the fact that Logitech maintained its full-year revenue guidance instead of upgrading the same even after delivering solid year-over-year growth last quarter. This indicates that Logitech may have to suffer revenue declines in the latter part of the year as it faces tough year-over-year comparisons following last year's pandemic-related boom.

  • The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

    Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made […] The post The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 billion in debut as shares rise

    At a price of $14 per share, Weber raised about $250 million in its IPO. The Palatine, Illinois-based company, whose grill types include gas, electric and charcoal, made its debut a week after rival wood pellet grill maker Traeger Inc started trading on the NYSE. Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr., who invented the Weber Kettle - a dome-shaped charcoal grill - about 70 years ago.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • Deducting Interest on Your Second Mortgage

    The federal government understands that home mortgages are the largest financial burdens many Americans will ever assume in their lifetimes. In order to provide a break (and presumably to encourage people to participate in the real estate market), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allows taxpayers to take deductions on the interest paid on their mortgages. First, you need to understand what constitutes a "qualified home" (the one on which a mortgage interest deduction applies), and how the IRS defines "mortgage interest" and "mortgage debt."

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.08

    PepsiCo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEP ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of September to US$1.08. Based on the announced...

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.