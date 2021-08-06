Buying things provides government services

Aug. 6—The sounds of a cash register in Jamestown don't just mean income for the business owner. Local government agencies collect 2.5% of most transactions for operations and programs, said Sarah Hellekson, Jamestown city administrator.

"These things would have to be funded by property tax or utility fees," she said. "We would much rather have people spend money to cover these functions."

Purchases made in Jamestown or delivered to Jamestown by internet vendors are subject to 2.5% in local sales tax and 5% in North Dakota sales tax.

The local tax is broken down for a number of uses.

The city uses 0.5% in sales tax for economic development. This is largely used to fund the operation of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. and the incentives it offers to facilitate new businesses and the expansion of existing businesses in the community, said Connie Ova, CEO of the JSDC.

"Sales tax makes economic development possible," she said.

Currently, about 80% of the funds for economic development are generated by the 0.5% sales tax in Jamestown. The remaining 20% in funding comes from a Stutsman County mill rate capped at 4 mills.

One of the JSDC's most current successes is the ADM soybean crushing plant under construction at Spiritwood. The project has a preliminary cost estimate of $350 million and will demolish portions of the former Cargill Malt plant and utilize the remaining structures while building new facilities.

Jamestown voters approved a 1% sales tax for the construction and operation of the Two Rivers Activity Center in Jamestown. The community recreation center was built for an estimated $28.6 million and completed in 2017. The center offers a variety of recreational and educational opportunities to members. A splash pad, financed by grants and donations, opened this summer adjacent to the TRAC facility.

The final 1% of the local sales tax is retained by the city of Jamestown for its own projects and operations, Hellekson said.

"Now, we use 0.5% sales tax to fund the Jamestown Civic Center and infrastructure in Jamestown," she said. "These things would be funded by property tax if we didn't have the sales tax available."

Another 0.5% of sales tax helps reduce special assessments in Jamestown by funding what is called the "city's share of special assessments," Hellekson said.

Street, water and sewer projects in Jamestown are paid for with special assessments placed on the properties that benefit from the project. The city uses the city share of the special assessment fund to pay a portion of the project costs to reduce the amount of special assessment levied against each property.

"The city share helps pay for infrastructure and reduces special assessments," Hellekson said. "It benefits the city and its residents."

Retail sales in Jamestown are growing. The first quarter of 2021 saw $32.6 million in retail trade and was likely the highest sales reported for a first quarter in Jamestown history. For comparison, the first quarter of 2019 was $26.6 million.

Local sales tax is also applied to other parts of the Jamestown economy including construction activity, manufacturing and wholesale trade. The other sectors of the Jamestown economy contribute about one-third of local sales tax collections with $24 million in taxable purchases and sales in Jamestown during the first quarter of 2021.