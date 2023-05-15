Buying or selling stories from rookie minicamp & NFL schedule release

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick off an exciting week of news around the NFL as the NFL schedule was released and rookie minicamps are officially underway. Charles and Jori start off by discussing the Cleveland Browns trading for pass rusher Za-Darius Smith. Combined with rumors surrounding RB Dalvin Cook, could the Minnesota Vikings be entering a period of "competitive rebuild?" How long can we expect QB Kirk Cousins to be there? Next, the duo discuss the sale of the Washington Commanders, which has been agreed to, but the owners still need to officially approve the deal. In other news, New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams has removed all mention of the team from his Twitter profile as he seeks a contract extension. The duo finish off the news portion by addressing the Ja Morant controversy in the NBA and how sports leagues should handle situations like this going forward.

The NFL schedule was released last week, and Jori recaps her article discussing the biggest takeaways from the 2023 NFL schedule, including some high-profile QB battles, interesting playoff rematches and the season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

Finally, Charles and Jori discuss some of the more intriguing soundbites to come out of rookie minicamps and decide whether they're buying what the teams are selling. The discussion centers around the Carolina Panthers and rookie QB Bryce Young, Indianapolis Colts rookies Anthony Richardson and Josh Downs, the Philadelphia Eagles and rookie DT Jalen Carter and the Tennessee Titans and rookie QB Will Levis.

1:35 - The Vikings traded Za'Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns. Could they be entering a rebuilding phase under GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah?

11:00 - The Washington Commanders are about to be sold, but how soon could the deal officially go through?

17:45 - Quinnen Williams demands a new contract and removes the Jets from his social media. Can the Jets afford to pay Williams what he wants?

29:35 - Charles argues that professional sports leagues should consider creating a standard for what is and isn't worthy of a suspension based on players' social media activity to avoid future controversies like what's happened with NBA star Ja Morant.

36:15 - Jori gives her top takeaways from the NFL schedule release

42:20 - NFL rookie minicamp soundbites: buying or selling? Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Jalen Carter and Will Levis

May 12, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands off the ball during the Carolina Panthers rookie camp at the Atrium Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor