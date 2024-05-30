Are we buying Lonzo Ball being back on the court with the Chicago Bulls at the start of the NBA regular season?

How much are we buying Lonzo Ball‘s claim he’ll be back on the court with the Chicago Bulls at the start of the NBA’s 2024-25 regular season? Ball has missed the majority of the last two and a half seasons with a complex and nagging knee injury, but reportedly is getting close to full health after an especially lengthy recovery.

Do we believe that this time he is really going to get back in the court and stay there? So much time has passed that even if he does make a successful comeback with Chicago, he has aged so much that he may no longer fit the plans of the organization.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a long and hard look at a potential Ball return, its plausibility given recent history, and what it might mean for the team moving forward.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire