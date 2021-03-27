Are you buying Jonathan Taylor or D'Andre Swift in 2021?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Matt Harmon is joined by Josh Norris from Underdog Fantasy to discuss Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift & Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Both are the lead back in crowded running back committees and both will be starting the year with a new QB under center. Which one should you target in your drafts this summer? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Recommended Stories

  • Wind industry warns not building enough to curb global warming

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world's wind power industry is falling far short of installing the capacity needed to limit global warming, a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed. And the current rate of wind power deployment will not be enough to reach net zero emissions by the middle of this century, the GWEC said in a statement on Thursday. This is despite a record 93 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity being installed in 2020, a 53% rise on the year before.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Mackensie Alexander is returning to the Vikings

    Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is returning “home.” Alexander’s agent, Neil Schwartz, announced Friday night on Twitter that Alexander has agreed to terms with the Vikings. Alexander, 27, was one of the top remaining free agents on PFT’s top-100 list. The Vikings selected Alexander in the second round of the 2016 draft. He spent his first four [more]

  • Julian Blackmon calls out NFL for multiple random drug tests

    Julian Blackmon has some questions about the randomness of NFL's drug tests.

  • As Restaurants Recover, This Small-Cap Stock Could Soar

    As restaurants reopen, Welbilt’s traditional strengths should return, with better margins and less debt.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Detroit Lions' NFL draft plan for No. 7 pick should be more clear after Friday's trades

    For the Detroit Lions, trading out of the No. 7 pick in the NFL draft might have just gotten more difficult after the Dolphins' two big trades Friday.

  • As Deshaun Watson sits in legal limbo, a pair of draft trades just shook up his future

    Miami didn’t entirely take itself off the table for Watson, should a trade present itself. If anything, the only team that clearly removed itself from a Watson pursuit was the 49ers.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • Sergio Garcia hits the rarest of shots: A walk-off hole-in-one

    There's no topping that.

  • Phil Jackson unloads on Carmelo Anthony while talking Knicks tenure, compares own treatment to Donald Trump

    Phil Jackson seems to think a lot of people have been unfair to Phil Jackson.

  • What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after blockbuster 49er trade?

    With San Francisco in the market for a new quarterback, what's in the cards for their current one?

  • 49ers' stunning trade shakes up NFL draft picture, but which QB do they want?

    The assumption is that the 49ers are taking a QB with the third overall pick of the 2021 draft. The candidates: Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

  • Jake Paul unsure why fighters dislike him for trying boxing: ‘There’s room for everyone to eat’

    Jake Paul doesn't think he's taking anyone's spotlight with his rise in boxing.

  • Sources: Andre Drummond will listen to pitches from multiple teams after Cavaliers buyout

    Drummond last played on Feb. 12 before the Cavaliers announced the 27-year-old center would sit out while the team worked to find a trade partner before Thursday's deadline.

  • UFC 260 predictions: Who’s picking Francis Ngannou to take Stipe Miocic’s title?

    Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC 260 main card, featuring champ Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title fight.

  • 4 burning questions heading into UFC 260: Who’s ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet?’

    MMA Junkie's Simon Head looks at four key storylines to follow at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

  • Dana White says Justin Gaethje ‘couldn’t be in a better position,’ even without UFC title shot

    UFC president Dana White assures that there's no need for Justin Gaethje to be frustrated about his current standing at lightweight.

  • Sergio Garcia knocks Lee Westwood out of WGC Match Play with play-off hole-in-one

    Lee Westwood has seen most things in his long career, but this was the first time he had ever been beaten by his opponent making a hole-in-one on the fourth sudden-death hole. And to make the circumstances of Westwood’s elimination from the WGC Dell Match Play even more bizarre, it was his old Ryder Cup partner Sergio Garcia striking the walk-off ace. It was a great effort by Westwood, the 47-year-old who fought his way back into the world’s top 20 with back-to-back runner-up placings on the PGA Tour earlier this month. After losing his opening round-robin group match against Garcia on Wednesday, he battled back at Austin Country Club with impressive wins against countrymen Matt Wallace on Thursday and then Tyrrell Hatton, on Friday. The manner of Westwood’s 4&3 victory over the world No 8 suggested he was favourite against Garcia - who lost 3& 2 to Wallace - but after they halved the first three holes of the shootout, Garcia hit a nine iron on the 160-yard fourth that instantly removed all of the uncertainty. “I really don't know what to say,’ he said. “A hole-in-one is amazing. It’s my 13th and it’s lucky No. 13. “It was a great shot, but then you get lucky that first of all it doesn't hit the flag because it must have been very close and then it rolls back in. I'm sorry for Lee, but unfortunately one of us had to lose.” Garcia plays Canadian Mackenzie Hughes in the last 16 and must fancy himself to go all the way. As Europe’s leading points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, it is faintly ridiculous that the Spaniard has only once gone further than the quarter-final in this event. For Westwood, the next stop will be Augusta for the season’s first major in 12 days time.

  • NFL draft: Even Trevor Lawrence was blown away by Zach Wilson's pro-day laser

    Lawrence likely won't have to worry about Wilson passing him in the 2021 NFL draft. So why not throw some praise Wilson's way for his stunning pro-day throw?