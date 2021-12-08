Buying into the Patriots, parsing the playoff picture & teams that should rebuild

A football team winning a 14-10 game in which the quarterback only threw three times sounds like something out of an experimental junior college in Montana. But that was the New England Patriots on Monday night football, securing a half game lead for the AFC's top seed with only five weeks left in the 2021 NFL season.

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports managing editor Al Toby to talk about the Patriots odd MNF win, why there's still some cause for Mac Jones hesitancy and if the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have records inflated by shoddy wins.

Later in the podcast, Charles & Al discuss the current state of the NFL playoff picture, and discuss teams in various states of disarray like the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants & Houston Texans as the season comes to a close.

