Buying the fantasy hype on Rome Odunze's rookie year? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Don't let Jackson Smith and Jig's rookie seasons scare you off Roma Dunes Day.

It really is a similar situation here, man.

I mean, there's two wide receivers to compete with down to the same exact OC Shane Waldron who I, you know, a little concerned about that but um totally curious, your thoughts, your har and I know you've talked, you briefly mentioned JSN, you were, you know, kind of encouraged by his route running, but I just wanted to say maybe I was guilty of overhyping a not superstar player.

Uh Meanwhile, Du is an elite separator, uh best contested catch rate uh season ever in 2023 I believe Keenan Allen, 32 years old has missed an average of 5.5 games over the last two seasons.

Caleb Williams could be a star right away.

So give me a heat check here.

Am I buying the young new toy again?

To the rookie guy?

The height couple things are different from the Jackson Smith and Jig.

But thing where even though it's the same OC and like, yeah, it does look very similar one.

Roman Du is better than Jackson Smith and Jig but I like Jackson Smith and Jig was as a prospect but he was a tier two receiver prospect.

Whereas Roma Dunz is a tier one receiver prospect just in terms of overall my stack board over the last four classes.

So JSN was the number one receiver in his class.

Roman Nunes to me was number two to more people was number three in this class.

But that's just because last year's class wasn't as good as this year's class.

That's just the reality of it.

Roman Duun is a better prospect than Jackson Smith and Jake.

But like, yeah, JSNS rookie season was fine but it was fine.

It wasn't like, yeah, that looks special.

Like he looked like a solid receiver.

You take in round one, he didn't look like a special player, Romo Gin, I think could come into the NFL and look like a special player and this is the second difference Dalton and this is critical like Jackson Smith J a good prospect but he was a slot prospect.

Whereas Romain is like a pure prototypical ex receiver.

I kind of think their best receiver deployment is Romain at X DJ Moore is like a move around sort of speed Z receiver who can play inside, who can play outside and then Keenan Allen, I think needs to play in the slot at this point in his career.

He was like a mostly slot player with the Chargers last year.

DJ Morris is the ecr wide receiver 15 right now.

That to me is too high.

I loved him.

He was like a top five guy with fields last year when they were held when he was healthy together.

But isn't he, doesn't he deserve a bigger hit here?

Even if I'm uh overrating a, I have a do as my wide receiver 36.

I mean that so as a wide receiver three, you know, I'm not, not, not too crazy, but I think it's gonna be helpful and I think that DJ Moore is not getting enough uh punishment there in the rankings.

They drafting him as a top 15 guy in that situation to me is, uh he's, you're gonna be disappointed.