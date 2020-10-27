Buyers or sellers? Debating what Washington should do at the NFL trade deadline

Should Washington buy or sell at the NFL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 3 approaches, the Washington Football Team finds itself in an interesting position. Their 2-5 record would suggest selling off pieces for the future, but the fact that they remain just one game back in the NFC East complicates things. On the latest edition of “The Huddle,” Brian Mitchell detailed his plan at the deadline.

“If they get somebody to offer them something that can be something special, I think you make a move,” Mitchell said. “You have Ryan Kerrigan, you look at those type of guys – Ryan Anderson, those two guys are valuable but are they valuable enough to pull somebody in here that would make that big of a difference for your team this year? Probably not. But in the future, if you find somebody you think is going to grow, make a move.”

Kerrigan, who is the franchise’s all-time sacks leader and ranks second on the team this season with 4.0 sacks in limited playing time, is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. So while he still provides value suiting up for Washington, Kerrigan could actually be more valuable to the franchise as a bargaining chip if you ask JP Finlay.

“I know that they are in the throws of this NFC race, but I don’t think you want to build based off of this 2020 season,” Finlay said. “You want to build with a bigger picture in mind. The only thing I’ll say is Ryan Kerrigan isn’t playing and is still effective. In the last two games he’s only been in on 23 defensive snaps and he’s had 2 sacks on 23 snaps, that’s an incredibly high average.”

“If there’s a contending team that will offer you at least a 5th but probably a 4th, if you can get that for Ryan Kerrigan I think it makes sense.”

