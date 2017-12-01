Buyer beware: Giants are winning a sweepstakes in which they may be the only ticket buyers

The San Francisco Giants have been notorious over the years for finishing just out of the money when it comes to hitter-shopping, to the point where they are seriously considering gutting the right side of their infield, their miniscule prospect bank and a sizable chunk of their massive bankroll to get a metric ton of power.

In other words, they are drooling for Giancarlo Stanton, more than any other team in baseball. Now they have to show that slobber to Stanton himself, and hope that for once, they can make a power hitter think that their ballpark is a suitable home.

It is a surprise that things have gotten this far at all. Stanton's outstanding salary, his no-trade clause, his three-year opt-out and the Giants' thin prospect portfolio all would seem to conspire against them in their attempt to create the game's last new-age offense.

Which is to say, a team that homers more, walks more and strikes out more.

Stanton is all of that, in one massive package. He would be easily the most powerful hitter the Giants have had since Barry Bonds, and before that Willie Mays. He would be as big a get as Kevin Durant, maybe even bigger given the with a significantly greater degree of difficulty – Durant joined the 2016 Warriors and their 88 wins, after all, while Stanton joined the 2017 Giants and their 98 losses.

But there are a fair number of other hoops through which both sides must leap before the Stanton-Durant comparison makes any sense, or fuel any fantasies.

Starting with Stanton believing he can leverage on the system through his no-trade clause, and his desire to make himself irresistible to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There has still been no suggestion that the Giants appeal to him, given their current competitive travails and their power-suppressing ballpark. It isn't strong enough to make him a slap hitter, but he will remember every well-struck ball that sits down at the warning track, or smacks against the right field citadel. And the cold, and the damp – don't forget the cold and damp.

In short, the Giants are winning a sweepstakes in which they may be the only ticket buyers, but winning isn't the same as having won. If they fail, it won't be for lack of trying, because they have already demonstrated their ardor.

But if they succeed, they might find out that the cost was greater than they could bear. Unless they make Giancarlo Stanton want to come, and then make him want to stay, this will have been a grand experiment that makes the Giants wish they had finished second.