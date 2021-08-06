BuyBuyBaby’s ‘Big Deal Baby Sale’ includes lots of surprise deals on Brita pitchers, thermometers and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you don’t have a little one, chances are you really don’t think to shop at BuyBuyBaby much. But here’s a tip: they actually carry lots of items that any household needs, whether there’s a baby there or not.

It goes without saying that BuyBuyBaby is a go-to for things like strollers and baby care products, but did you know they also carry things like Brita® Water Pitchers and Non Contact Thermometers?

Right now, there’s a massive BuyBuyBaby sale going down, and it’s your chance to score sweet deals on products for babies and your home in general. Prices are up to 50% off in some cases, so these deals are, well, a big deal.

Whether you have a newborn to shop for, you’re an expecting parent or you’re just looking for good discounts, head over to the BuyBuyBaby sale ASAP. Below are five items you’ll want to take a peek at before you check out.

1. Brita® 10-Cup Grand Pitcher in Black, $27.99 (Orig. $34.99)

Cut back on plastic water bottles by finally investing in a Brita® Pitcher. This one holds 10 cups of liquid and comes with an electronic indicator that lets you know when it’s time to change the filter.

2. HoMedics® Non Contact Thermometer in White, $24.99 (Orig. $39.99)

Every household needs a Non Contact Thermometer these days. Order this one while it’s 37% off.

3. Yogasleep Hushh Portable White Noise Machine, $23.99 (Orig. $29.99)

This highly rated Portable White Noise Machine is great for babies and grown-ups alike. Buy one for every room in the house, plus one to travel with while it’s on sale.

4. Weleda Baby 2.5 oz. Nourishing Body Cream with Calendula, $9.37 (Orig. $13.59)

Yes, this body cream is technically designed for your little one’s extra delicate skin, but it works wonders on sensitive adult skin as well. It’s super hydrating and nourishing without causing irritation.

5. Graco® Modes™ Nest DLX Travel System in Raven, $349.99 (Orig. $449.99)

If you have a baby on the way, don’t miss your chance to score this popular stroller and car seat system for $100 off. It’s a three-in-one design that includes an infant car seat carrier, an infant bassinet and a toddler stroller.

