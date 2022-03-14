Buy Villanova, Fade Tennessee: 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament best bets

It's the third week of March, and you know what that means! Scott Pianowski is here with the 2022 men's tournament bracket in-hand, ready to give you some of the best bets (and a sneaky First Four play) if you want to make some money on college hoops.

If you like Gonzaga at +300, that's great, but Scott's got the info on why Kentucky and Villanova at longer odds might wet your appetite. Scott's also got a pair of teams for you to fade this tournament, plus he has a pointer on Wednesday night's Bryant/Wright State matchup that you'll want to stick around for.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks the ball over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

