Buy Villanova, Fade Tennessee: 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament best bets

Scott Pianowski
·1 min read

It's the third week of March, and you know what that means! Scott Pianowski is here with the 2022 men's tournament bracket in-hand, ready to give you some of the best bets (and a sneaky First Four play) if you want to make some money on college hoops.

If you like Gonzaga at +300, that's great, but Scott's got the info on why Kentucky and Villanova at longer odds might wet your appetite. Scott's also got a pair of teams for you to fade this tournament, plus he has a pointer on Wednesday night's Bryant/Wright State matchup that you'll want to stick around for.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks the ball over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks the ball over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bet $10 on any game and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY , PA, TN, VA, WV or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Apple Podcasts Stitcher Google Podcasts Spotify

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories