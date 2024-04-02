How to buy tickets to watch Auburn football at A-Day spring game

AUBURN — The second A-Day of the coach Hugh Freeze era is quickly approaching.

The game, set for Saturday (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+), will mark the end of spring practice, which began Feb. 26. Tickets for A-Day can be purchased through the official Auburn website. Entrance to Jordan-Hare Stadium costs $10 for general admission if purchased ahead of time. The price rises to $12 on gameday.

Admission for students is free.

The format for A-Day will feature four 10-minute quarters. The defense will get a 27-0 advantage to begin and the offense will have 40 minutes to catch up and take the lead.

Fans can also watch Auburn baseball host Tennessee on Saturday (3:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+). The softball team is scheduled to play Louisiana Tech at 1 p.m. and Georgia Tech at 4 p.m.

