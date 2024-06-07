How to buy tickets for Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is coming back to the Music City.

The Ally 400 is set to run at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, June 30, at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Ally 400 is the only stop for the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway. The series will make another stop in Tennessee when it heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

Fans have several options for purchasing tickets. Fans are able to purchase tickets for each individual day with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series running Friday, June 28, the NASCAR Xfinity Series running on Saturday, June 29, and the Ally NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 30.

SHOP: Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series race tickets

Kids tickets are free for the Friday and Saturday races and cost just $10 for the Ally 400 race on Sunday.

Ross Chastain won last year's race in Nashville. Austin Cindric won last week's drama-filled race at Gateway Speedway.

Nashville Superspeedway is one of the more popular stops on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, and tickets are selling out fast. Get tickets now before they're all gone.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Tickets for Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway