How to buy tickets to the 2018 World Cup in Russia

The 2017-18 season will be followed by the biggest event in football: the FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Russia next summer.

Qualification for the tournament is now winding down, with the draw for the group stage set to take place on Friday, December 1 in Moscow.

And once the fixtures are mapped up, the rush will be on across the globe to snap up tickets for matches on world football's grandest stage.

If you're hoping to head to Russia to see your country in action next June and July, Goal's guide has everything you need to know about World Cup ticket sales and will be updated with the latest information as it is released.

HOW CAN I BUY WORLD CUP TICKETS?

World Cup tickets will be sold through FIFA.com's ticketing service and sales begin on September 14, 2017.

FIFA have revealed that tickets will go on sale in two phases, which are to be divided into two stages. The first stage of phase one runs from September 14 to October 12. During this stage, all applicants have the same chance of getting tickets, with notification to made by November 16.

The second stage of phase one begins on November 16 and concludes on November 28. During this period, a first-come, first-serve policy applies to applicants.

Phase two begins on December 5 and runs until January 31, with a random selection approach applied for the first period. The second stage of phase two is open from March 13 and ends on April 3, with tickets being allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will also be a last-minute sales phase, which will run from April 18 to July 15 - the day of the World Cup final.

HOW MUCH DO WORLD CUP TICKETS COST?

FIFA has split up ticket prices for the World Cup into four different categories.

Categories one, two and three will be available to fans across the world through the online ticket sales.

Category four is reserved for Russian residents and will consist of at least 350,000 tickets to be sold to local fans.

These tickets will cost less: for comparison, the cheapest category-four ticket is priced at approximately £17, compared to £80 for the cheapest from the other three categories.

Ticket prices in U.S. dollars (and Russian rubles for category four) are displayed in the graphic above. The table below shows the price conversion from U.S. dollars to British pounds as of September 2017.

