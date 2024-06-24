How to buy Texas A&M College World Series Game 3 tickets

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Evan Aschenbeck (53) and catcher Jackson Appel (20) celebrate after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The best two words in college baseball: Game 3.

One game to decide the 2024 College World Series and the entire season for both the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies.

After splitting their first two games, the Vols and Aggies will square off for a third consecutive day on Monday night in Omaha, Neb.

SHOP: College World Series Game 3 tickets

Texas A&M took Game 1 9-5, and led 1-0 in the 7th inning of Sunday's Game 2, but Tennessee rallied for 4 late runs and sent the series to a decisive third game.

Limited tickets still remain for Monday's win-or-go-home game 3, the cheapest of which were available at the time of publication for only $109.

Shop Tennessee vs. Texas A&M CWS Game 3 tickets

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: How to buy Texas A&M College World Series Game 3 tickets