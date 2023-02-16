Buy or Sell: Will Texas and these teams emerge as contenders?

It’s still early in the college football offseason, but that isn’t stopping plenty of outlets from projecting surprise contenders for the 2023 season. As is often the case, the Texas Longhorns are one of the trending breakout teams.

Often the teams nobody expects to cross the 10-win threshold emerge as playoff contenders.

Last season, the TCU Horned Frogs went from 5-7 to their first ever playoff berth. The Washington Huskies enjoyed a similar turnaround in 2022.

The year before saw Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and NC State surprise as Clemson took a step back.

While its hardly ever Miami, Texas or Nebraska who reach new heights, their track record of winning raises expectations for each team. Let’s look at whose hype we’re buying and selling for the 2023 season.

Miami Hurricanes

Sell.

If last season taught us anything, the Miami Hurricanes have a sizable rebuild on their hands. The Hurricanes will face North Carolina, NC State and Florida State on the road and play host to Texas A&M and Clemson. Tyler Van Dyke will need to play hero to carry the team to a successful season.

Oklahoma Sooners

Buy.

Though their SEC future is in question, Sooners stock is looking strong for 2023. When you add four potential impact starters on defense, plug in a portal tackle and add an elite tight end, you have a chance to compete. It doesn’t hurt when the conference schedule gets significantly easier.

Texas A&M Aggies

Sell.

There’s no way the Aggies should have a second consecutive losing season. Albeit, the team isn’t about to compete for an SEC title. The team is loaded with talent led by what could be A&M’s best quarterback perhaps since Johnny Manziel. The problem is Jimbo Fisher’s system and philosophy, which probably won’t change much with Bobby Petrino calling plays.

Florida State Seminoles

Buy 10 wins, sell playoff hype.

The Florida State Seminoles should once again be one of the better teams in college football. Mike Norvell started strong with a win over LSU and capped the season with a bowl victory over Oklahoma. What Norvell is doing in Tallahassee is impressive, but they lack the talent necessary to make a playoff run.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sell.

Matt Rhule is a program builder. However, it takes him time to build. Rhule went 1-11 in his first year at Baylor before winning seven games in 2018 and 11 games in 2019. Nebraska is a huge rebuild and could take multiple years before it becomes a viable contender.

Texas Longhorns

Buy.

We were certain the 2020 team would win games based on the experience it returned. The 2023 team far overshadows the talent of that group. The coaching is present. The development is evident. With 10 of 11 offensive starters back and several defensive playmakers in the fold, there’s no excuse for Texas to strike out in its bid for 10 wins.

USC Trojans

Buy.

If Caleb Williams stays healthy, this team will be in every game it plays. Look for USC to take a step forward as the game continues to slow down for Williams.

Washington Huskies

Buy.

Texas saw firsthand how difficult Washington’s offense is to stop with Michael Penix leading the charge. Look for the Huskies to push for a playoff appearance in Kalen DeBoer’s second season on campus.

Kansas State Wildcats

Sell.

Kansas State was very good last season. They probably lack the requisite talent to repeat as Big 12 champions. The loss of Deuce Vaughn could make life difficult for Will Howard and the K-State offense.

