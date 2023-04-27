Buy or Sell last minute 2023 NFL draft rumors involving the Eagles

The 2023 NFL draft will be one of the most unpredictable affairs in recent memory, with four or five quarterbacks potentially dominating the first 10-12 picks.

The Carolina Panthers will take a quarterback at No. 1 overall, as the experts don’t know which quarterback will be selected and how that’ll impact picks 2-10.

The Texans could throw things into a whirlwind by selecting one of the draft’s top pass rushers, allowing the Cardinals to trade out of the 3rd spot.

The final hours leading up to the draft is smokescreen central, and that means plenty of rumors and false information to help make the next four days as exciting and mesmerizing as we can remember.

Philadelphia is mainly engulfed in rumors surrounding Jalen Carter, Paris Johnson Jr., and Bijan Robinson.

With the draft finally upon us, we’re buying or selling the latest rumors before the first round.

Eagles like Bijan Robinson in a trade back scenario

Bijan Robinson would be a pick for the #eagles at 10 that would be outside of the box for Howie Roseman. He’s never taken a RB in the first round. Although he almost did in 2017 at 14. How does this situation compare to that one? My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork from Philly pic.twitter.com/23kthBvusI — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 26, 2023

There are several scenarios in play, and Howie Roseman appears to have eyes on three impact players, including Robinson.

As @AlbertBreer reported, the #eagles were prepared to draft Christian McCaffrey at 14th overall in 2017 if he had fallen to them. Obviously his pass catching ability made him a different prospect in Philly's eyes from other RBs. Not saying Bijan Robinson is CMC, but I'm told… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 26, 2023

Eagles like edge rushers

A lot of smoke screens going on.

A few notes on the #eagles at 10th overall. pic.twitter.com/qw9DyaaCYY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 26, 2023

Paris Johnson is the guy



There have been discussions about Philadelphia trading up, but the idea was that it would be for Jalen Carter.

James Palmer says not so fast.

The #eagles really like Ohio State LT Paris Johnson and they’re not alone. And a few of those teams are ahead of Philly. Not sure if they’re about Johnson specifically, but Howie Roseman has made calls about moving up I’m told. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pk4d58Eoo1 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 26, 2023

Howie covets a pass rusher?

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network echoes the rumor that the Eagles would trade up to land Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson.

Confirmed with multiple sources- the Eagles are setting the ground work for a potential move up from pick #10 if they could get one of the pass rushers. https://t.co/Dt123MfR5q — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 26, 2023

