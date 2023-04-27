Breaking News:

Jimmy Butler takes over again as No. 8 seed Heat eliminate No. 1 Bucks in OT

Buy or Sell last minute 2023 NFL draft rumors involving the Eagles

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The 2023 NFL draft will be one of the most unpredictable affairs in recent memory, with four or five quarterbacks potentially dominating the first 10-12 picks.

The Carolina Panthers will take a quarterback at No. 1 overall, as the experts don’t know which quarterback will be selected and how that’ll impact picks 2-10.

The Texans could throw things into a whirlwind by selecting one of the draft’s top pass rushers, allowing the Cardinals to trade out of the 3rd spot.

The final hours leading up to the draft is smokescreen central, and that means plenty of rumors and false information to help make the next four days as exciting and mesmerizing as we can remember.

Philadelphia is mainly engulfed in rumors surrounding Jalen Carter, Paris Johnson Jr., and Bijan Robinson. 

With the draft finally upon us, we’re buying or selling the latest rumors before the first round.

Eagles like Bijan Robinson in a trade back scenario

There are several scenarios in play, and Howie Roseman appears to have eyes on three impact players, including Robinson.

Eagles like edge rushers

A lot of smoke screens going on.

Paris Johnson is the guy


There have been discussions about Philadelphia trading up, but the idea was that it would be for Jalen Carter.

James Palmer says not so fast.

Howie covets a pass rusher?

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network echoes the rumor that the Eagles would trade up to land Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson.

