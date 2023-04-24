Buy or Sell 2023 NFL draft rumors surrounding the Eagles

The 2023 NFL draft will be one of the most unpredictable affairs in recent memory, with four or five quarterbacks potentially dominating the first 10-12 picks.

The Carolina Panthers will take a quarterback at No. 1 overall, as the experts don’t know which quarterback will be selected and how that’ll impact picks 2-10.

The final week leading up to the draft is smokescreen central, and that means plenty of rumors and false information to help make the next four days as exciting and mesmerizing as we can remember.

With the draft finally upon us, we’re buying or selling the latest rumors before the first round.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs being discussed

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Matt Miller reported “running back comes up a lot when talking to both team and league sources about the Eagles’ draft plans.”

Miller noted that might not mean targeting Texas’ Bijan Robinson in the first round even after an official visit, but Philadelphia did meet with Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs as another option as well. The Eagles will likely feature Kenneth Gainwell more during the upcoming season and added Rashaad Penny, so this isn’t a desperation play for a team that can’t leave the draft without a running back.

Jalen Carter could be a go



Osu22uga Kwr 12

Schefter joined 97.5 The Fanatic’s The John Kincade Show last week to talk all things Eagles and NFL Draft.

Jalen Carter could be the guy that Howie Roseman has eyes for.

“When you talk to people around that Georgia program, they say that one guy – maybe *the* one guy – that kept Jalen Carter really in line was Jordan Davis. When he was around Jordan Davis, he was on some of his best behavior. Philly would have that advantage, bringing [Carter] to Philly and having Jordan Davis as a guy that could help out there. […] He’s the guy in this year’s draft that, outside of the quarterbacks, is really fascinated and intrigued to see: what happens to this all-world talent and who is the one that turns in the pick on him? I’ll say this: I think there’s a decent chance that the Eagles are the team that has that decision to make here.”

BUY:

Carter had a Top 30 visit and reuniting him with Davis and Nakobe Dean could only have a positive impact on his development and that’s outside of what Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox will bring.

Will the Eagles use both first round picks?

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has picks No. 10 and No. 30 overall, and most discussion has centered on whether the Eagles will use both choices or make a big move.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com believes the Birds will draft defensive players if they utilize the picks, or per the usual for GM Howie Roseman, make a splashy move up or down the draft board.

King Henry heading to Philly?

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry and Akbar Gbaja-Biamala are both represented by Creative Artists Agency(CAA).

BREAKING: Move out the way, Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) is headed to The @Eagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/RQCfURvmn8 — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) April 22, 2023

SELL:

If you are willing to spend $10 million on a declining running back, Bijan Robinson should be the pick at 10.

Eagles looking to form at trio at WR?

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Philadelphia Eagles are making a late push for Ohio State star pass catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The #Eagle are reportedly making a late push for Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, per @TonyPauline. pic.twitter.com/Dm8bTsdU3C — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) April 23, 2023

SELL

Explosive offenses are the new norm, but Smith-Njigba isn’t an all-world performer, and Philadelphia has several better options.

Bijan Robinson not the top RB on the boards?

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

However, there apparently isn’t universal belief that Robinson is the top overall running back in the 2023 NFL Draft Class.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said in a radio appearance Saturday morning that there are some teams in the NFL who believe that Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs is the top running back on the board, as opposed to Robinson.

ESPN’s @JFowlerESPN says on ESPN Radio’s Dari and Mel that some NFL teams have former Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs as their top-rated RB, ahead of Bijan Robinson. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) April 22, 2023

After transferring from Georgia Tech, Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per carry, finishing his lone season with the Crimson Tide with 926 rushing yards. He also had 44 receptions for 444 yards in 2022. In total, Gibbs finished the season with 10 touchdowns.

BUY:

Gibbs is a talented player and NFL evaluators don’t all have the same preference.

More Bijan Robinson

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Reuben Frank is locked in on the Eagles, and the NBC Sports Philadelphia legend believes Bijan Robinson is in play at some point during Round 1.

Bijan. I’ve convinced myself it’s going to happen. Whether it’s at 10 or after a trade down, I don’t know. But I’ve convinced myself – probably deluded myself – that Howie Roseman is going to do the unthinkable and take a running back in the first round. All the usual reasons he wouldn’t don’t apply. Teams picking this high don’t need a running back? Teams picking this high aren’t coming off Super Bowls with loaded rosters. Running backs are too one-dimensional to draft this high? Bijan Robinson averaged an otherworldly 16.5 yards per catch last year. Running backs aren’t worth drafting in the first round because they’ve only got four or five big years in them? Why wouldn’t you want a talent like Robinson alongside Jalen Hurts for the next four or five years? Running backs aren’t worth the money if you take them early in the first round. It ain’t your money! The Eagles just paid their quarterback $255 million, and if giving him the best possible opportunity to excel and live up to that contract is your priority, a kid like Robinson really does make perfect sense. Here’s what Howie said Thursday: “The most important thing for us here is that we utilize this opportunity to get a unique player for our team. If you start saying, ‘Hey, we can get a unique player, but it’s got to be this position,’ you really narrow your options right there.” I know I’m wrong, but I really believe I’m right.

BUY:

How Roseman wants an impact player on offense, he just might now want to draft Robinson at No. 16 overall.

Watch for Philadelphia to potentially trade down while eyeing the All-Anerican.

