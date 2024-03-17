How to buy Oregon Ducks 2024 NCAA Tournament tickets

The best time of the year is finally here. With the release of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, March Madness has officially begun.

The Oregon Ducks earned a No. 11 seed in the Midwest region and with it a first-round matchup against No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks.

The game will be played in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, March 21.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire