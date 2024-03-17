How to buy Oregon Ducks 2024 NCAA Tournament tickets
The best time of the year is finally here. With the release of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, March Madness has officially begun.
The Oregon Ducks earned a No. 11 seed in the Midwest region and with it a first-round matchup against No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks.
The game will be played in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, March 21.
SHOP: Oregon Ducks NCAA Tournament tickets
Tickets to this Round of 64 contest are still available, as a part of an all-weekend pass for as little as $350.
Weekend passes include all the Round of 64 and Round of 32 games in Pittsburgh.
