Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Manchester City, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ryan: Buy: Jeremie Frimpong and Alphonso Davies - they would both be full-back options, with Frimpong being a natural replacement for Kyle Walker, who only has a year left. Sell: Sergio Gomez - he is good enough for the Premier League but he was a step down from Zinchenko. Loan: James McAtee - unless he is in the squad, because he has so much potential and just needs minutes.

Richie: Buy: Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. Sell: Sergio Gomez. Loan: I wouldn't loan anyone out from last year's first team; we need to let them all blossom.

P Williams: Buy: Bruno Guimaraes - we need a creative midfielder to help out Kevin de Bruyne. Sell: Joao Cancelo - he needs to be sold as soon as possible. Loan: Matheus Nunes - to sharpen his skills.

Neil: Buy: Lucas Paqueta - he would have already been here by now if he wasn't banned. Sell: Kevin de Bruyne - he is way past his best; we need to get money for him before he leaves on a free and he appears to be happy to go to Saudi. Loan: Kalvin Phillips - Leeds can't afford to buy him now, so it will have to be another loan.