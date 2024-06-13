Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Liverpool, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Fraser: Buy: Ederson from Atalanta - we need another defensive midfielder to supplement Endo. Sell: Luis Diaz - a controversial decision because I like him and he is a very good dribbler, but he hasn't been consistent. Loan: Fabio Carvalho - he could do with one more loan spell.

Ethan: Buy: Ollie Watkins; also, we should be improving our midfield by moving Trent Alexander-Arnold in there and getting Lutsharel Geertruida to come with Arne Slot. Sell: Darwin Nunez - but I really like him, and I don't want to sell him, so I would maybe loan him. Loan: Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brett: Buy: Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Sell: Mohamed Salah. Loan: Ben Doak to a top Championship team. This is going to be a season of transition for Liverpool, but it would give Slot a big budget next season.

Harps: Buy: Eberechi Eze - he would be good but he might be over-priced, especially if he has a good Euros. Sell: Mohamed Salah - it is time to cash in on him, like we did with Philippe Coutinho. Loan: Caoimhin Kelleher - I would prefer this to selling him, if it would be possible.

Sonny: Buy: Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid - this would give Arne Slot the best chance of success in the coming seasons. Sell: Luis Diaz - as sad as it is, he is the best player that we could get by without and he could bring in a lot of money. Loan: Ryan Gravenberch - he didn't get enough game time last season and I fear he will get less next season.