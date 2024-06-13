Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Leicester City, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Monty: Buy: Tammy Abraham - we need to prioritise bringing in a proven striker like him. Sell: Danny Ward - he is getting no game time and he could help us with FFP. Loan: Wanya Marcal-Madivadua - he needs to get some more game time.

Will: Buy: Abdul Fatawu - what a revelation he has been on loan! Sell: Iversen, Ward and Souttar - they all got next to no game time last season. Loan: Wanya Marcal - he burst on to the scene at the start of last season but wasn't really seen again when Fatawu and McAteer emerged.

Gavin: Buy: A suitable full-back. Sell: Contracted players such as Daka, Soumare and Kristiansen - this would be to avoid selling Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Loan: Will Alves - loan him out to the Championship until Christmas to see how he measures up.

Ian: Buy: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - we need another striker and he would be good for us. Sell: Patson Daka - he misses too many easy chances for me. Loan: Luke Thomas - we have got enough left-backs now.

Guy: Buy: Sammie Szmodics - I would love to see him at Leicester as he would fit into our system nicely and offer some versatility for the new manager. Sell: Harry Souttar - I really like him as a player but he is not going to uproot Vestergaard, Coady or Faes. Loan: Wanya Marcal - he looked good last season but he needs to develop some consistency.