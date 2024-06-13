Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Ipswich Town, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Alex: Buy: Ben Sheaf from Coventry City - an athletic and strong midfielder, which is something we badly need. Sell: Vaclav Hladky - only if the price is right; he has been great but we will probably need to replace him with a better shotstopper. Loan (in): Omari Hutchinson - we need to get him back on loan.

Adam: Buy: Sam Gallagher from Blackburn. Sell: Marcus Harness. Loan: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace.

Rikki: Buy: More defenders and midfielders - the defence last season was not good enough. Sell: Marcus Harness - for half of last season Jeremy Sarmiento took his place. Loan: Ladapo or Al-Hamadi - we have so many attackers and they are both not Premier League standard.

Adrian: Buy: Armando Broja - there is so much talent there and he has the perfect attributes for our team. Sell: George Edmundson - he isn't good enough for the Premier League. Loan: Omari Hutchinson.

Robert: Buy: Omari Hutchinson - he was fantastic for us this season and I think he would be a real asset next season. Sell: Marcus Harness - I don't think he will cope in the Premier League. Loan (in): Kieffer Moore - Kieran McKenna's style needs a tall forward and he was excellent injury cover.