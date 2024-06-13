Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Fulham, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: Buy: Evan Ferguson - or another other centre-forward with a future. Sell: Kenny Tete - I would prefer not to but he wants to play and, at the moment, he is second choice. Loan: Luc de Fougerolles - I wouldn't want to loan out anyone from the first team as we are already thin, but he could do with first-team experience.

Kevin: Buy: Joshua Kimmich - unlikely, I know! Sell: Joao Palhinha - I know he wants to move to Bayern Munich and he does deserve to play at the top; I would love Kimmich to replace him as part of the deal. Loan: Luke Harris - to a higher-level Championship club.

Kalvin: Buy: Emile Smith Rowe - we have been rumoured to be interested in him and this would be a fantastic signing; he could be the man that gets us into Europe! Sell: Carlos Vinicius - a no-brainer. Loan: Adrion Pajaziti - it would be good for him to get some Championship experience after shining in the PL2 last season.

Tom: Buy: Andre from Fluminense - this would be as a Palhinha replacement. Sell: Joao Palhinha - Bayern Munich want him and he deserves the chance to win trophies and play Champions League football. Loan: Luc de Fougerolles - a season of football in a competitive league could help him make the step up to the first-team squad.