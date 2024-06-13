Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Everton, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ashley: Buy: Romelu Lukaku - hopefully he still feels there is unfinished business and he goes on a scoring rampage. Sell: Amadou Onana - after an amazing Euros, I think we will get mega money for him. Loan: Lewis Dobbin - unfortunately we let all of the under 21s' contracts expire, so I think I would pick him.

Jeff: Buy: Joey Veerman - a good PSV midfielder who is relatively cheap. Sell: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - I think he is overrated but he is high on the radar of other teams, so I would cash in on him before he gets injured again. Loan (in): Lewis Morgan - I would take him on loan from New York Red Bulls when the MLS season ends in December.

Neil: Buy: Ross Barkley from Luton Town. Sell: Amadou Onana. Loan: Ben Godfrey. I would also try to get Eddie Nketiah in on a loan.

Brian: Buy: Find a young striker from the English Football League. Sell: Amadou Onana - getting rid of him for a decent amount of money makes sense because I feel he regards Everton as a 'stepping stone'. Loan: Neal Maupay - the clown needs loaning out again.

Ross: Buy: Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United. Sell: Jarrad Branthwaite - but this would have to be for the right price. Loan: Coby Ebere - he has a real talent that can be developed.