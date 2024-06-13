Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Crystal Palace, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Cameron: Buy: Matias Soule - or any other attacking midfielder who can fill in for Eze or Olise, without being a huge downgrade. Sell: Marc Guehi - a great player going to the top who will bring in a good fee, but the most replaceable of our star players. Loan: Rak-Sakyi or Ozoh - both need to have a good season in the Championship in order to push on.

George: Buy: Ben Johnson - on a free transfer as back-up for Munoz and Mitchell. Sell: Marc Guehi - this would only be if he refuses to sign a new contract; I would like to keep him if he signs, for sure. Loan: Kofi Balmer.

CJ: Buy: Jobe Bellingham - we have been linked to him for a while and he would provide some good depth in the midfield. Sell: Jeffrey Schlupp - with new midfielders incoming (Bellingham) and our youth players impressing (Wharton and Ozoh), he isn't needed and doesn't really provide much when he plays. Loan: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - he needs experience at a Championship level.

Sam: Buy: Eddie Nketiah - he offers something different up front from Mateta and we have been linked to him for the past couple of windows. Sell: Odsonne Edouard - cash in on him because he has been firmly displaced by in-form Mateta. Loan: Naouirou Ahamada - he hasn't got the game time this season and competition will be heavier once Doucoure returns.

Joe: Buy: Maxence Lacroix - as a replacement for Marc Guehi. Sell: Odsonne Edouard - he hasn't cut it and he doesn't seem to be putting in the effort that Mateta has. Loan: Ozoh and Ahamada, but keep Rak-Sakyi - Jesurun might be able to offer something this season.