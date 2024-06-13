Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Chelsea, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Sam: Buy: Michael Olise - right-wing depth or even as one of the two eights in Maresca's formation. Sell: Raheem Sterling - he is past his day and this is our best chance of getting some money from him. Loan: Lesley Ugochukwu - we have a lot of depth in the middle and it would be best to loan him out to a team with European football.

Zach: Buy: Dominic Solanke - £65m for a proven Premier League scorer, ex-academy player who would fit in under Maresca. Sell: Trevoh Chalobah - with Fofana and Adarabioyo coming in, he is pure academy profit to comply with FFP. Loan: Ian Maatsen - we need left-backs but one more season at Dortmund wouldn't hurt.

Sulayman: Buy: Michael Olise - he has got amazing skills. Sell: Benoit Badiashile - I like him a lot but I feel he would do better somewhere else. Loan: Marc Cucurella - only on a short-term loan because I feel he needs a bit of time out with another team to become a class defender.

Denis: Buy: Ivan Toney - I think he would hit the ground running and would have a positive impact around the club. Sell: Robert Sanchez - he hasn't impressed in goal. Loan: Mykhailo Mudryk - he could do with regular football at a Premier League team.

Will: Buy: Antonio Rudiger - bring him back to the club, he is a top centre-back who we should have kept. Sell: - Romelu Lukaku - nothing else needs to be said there. Loan: Lewis Hall - send him to Ipswich and don't let Newcastle keep him when he doesn't play.