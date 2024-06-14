Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Hibs, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window now open.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Josh: Sell Elie Youan then go and sign Karamoko Dembele from Blackpool. Loan out Josh O’Connor again for more first-team experience.

George: Sell Jair Tavares and buy an experienced keeper and one or two quality/experienced centre-backs. Keep Martin Boyle.

Darren: We need to sign good quality players. It’s a cliche I know but you start with the spine of the team. Goalkeeper, centre-halves, midfield and striker. Get that right and you can build around that.

Anon: We need three proven centre-backs, a centre forward who can play as a number nine, an attacking midfielder and no wingers for a change as we have an obsession with buying them.

Donald: We need to spend as much as possible on a quality central defender. A dominant player and potential captain material.

Anon: We need a spine - experienced goalkeeper, centre-back and ball winner in midfield. There’s some good players in the making in the squad if they’re helped by a bit more experience in the key positions.