Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Hearts, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window now open.

Here are some of your thoughts:

David: Buy Callum Paterson - right-back and general adaptability. Sell Jorge Grant and Tony Sibbick and loan out Nat Atkinson - none of them are going to take us forward.

Steve: We definitely need to sign a really good defensive right-back. Sell Alex Cochrane as it appears he’s worth something and put Liam Boyce out on loan. We could also give away Sibbick, Jorge Grant and Atkinson to make way for better class players.

Jamie: We should buy Liam Cooper to partner Frankie Kent in defence. Sell Sibbick, Cochrane, Kyosuke Tagawa and send all the loanees back. Loan out Aidan Denholm and get rid of Scott Fraser.

Dave: Right-back is a priority. Need to sign quality. Early signings will add quality and competition. Lawrence Shankland's future is elephant in the room! Is there investment to take Hearts to next level? Could we afford a Ryan Jack or Scott Wright. We need strength &anddepth to compete in Europe and at home.

Matty: We need a right-back and a striker. We really need to have another proven striker - this is based on Shankland leaving but also if we are lucky enough that he stays, we need cover for potential injury. Right-back I don't think we have fully solved since Michael Smith.