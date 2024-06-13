Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Wolves, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

David: Buy: A proper, proven goalscorer. Sell: Fabio Silva - at a dramatic, club record loss as he publicly wishes to leave and has repeatedly failed at the top level. Loan: Fraser - to get rid of the rough edges.

Tom: Buy: Boulaye Dia - a player, like Joao Gomes, fighting to come to Wolves and has a prolific record in Serie A; with them demanding 10m, it would be a steal. Sell: Neto - although no fan would want him to leave, the money generated would be hugely beneficial to improving our overall squad depth, especially after signing Gomes.

Giles: Buy: Cameron Archer - he will be surplus at Aston Villa and he is young, hungry and knows how to score. Sell: Jose Sa - if the coaching staff have reservations about how committed he is to improving, then it is time to change. Loan: Nathan Fraser - he is good but not yet at Premier League standard, and he needs to build his confidence to start scoring goals frequently.

Jon: Buy: If very big money offers come in for Neto, Kilman etc we should sell to finance incomings. Sell: Players who were on loan last season and do not want to play for the club, like Fabio Silva, Goncalo Guedes and Daniel Podence. Loan: Chiquinho, Hoever and Mosquera.

Glen: Buy: We really need to do some business early as we have a serious lack of squad depth all over the pitch and one or two injuries really depleted us last season; our priorities really need to be a striker and centre-back cover. Sell: Pedro Neto - letting him go for a huge fee to help fund what we need will not be the worst thing in the world given his injury record.