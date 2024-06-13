Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Southampton, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Chris: Buy: James Ward-Prowse - his intelligence, foresight and passing would fit brilliantly in Russell Martin's style if we cannot keep Flynn Downes; there is not really room for them both, though. Sell: Jack Stephens - he does too many risky passes for Martin's style. Loan: Samuel Edozi - to get stronger on the ball and learn when to pass.

Jon: Buy: Flynn Downes - obvious move and a left-back is a big must too. Sell: Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Carr and Paul Onuachu.

Anthony: Buy: Armando Broja. Sell: Samuel Edozie. Loan: Shea Charles.

John: Buy: Flyn Downes. Sell: Ryan Manning.