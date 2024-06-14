Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Celtic, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window now open.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: Buy Paulo Bernardo, sell Matt O'Riley and loan Maik Nawrocki. Bernardo could be the next O'Riley so it's a sound investment. I think we will definitely lose O'Riley so need that replacement. Nawrocki is another development player and will come good. Benjamin Siegrist has got to be ahead of Scott Bain, I don't get what's happened to him as he was a superb keeper.

Gordon: We should be doing everything we can to convince O'Riley to stay for another season. Re-sign Idah, prioritise the goalkeeping situation, bring in a more physical centre-half and left-back and also offload the deadwood to free up funds. We need strength in most areas to compete in Europe.

Nicky: Goalkeeper is a must. Free agent David De Gea would be magnificent but Celtic wouldn't even cover a 10th of the wage he earned at Man Utd.

Paul: We should invest in great coaches and bring through all the young boys and get back to our great teams of the past. Our success in Europe were all local boys. Instead of buying these development players who don’t make it.

Andrew: Instead of buying in bulk, we need to sign established players that hit the ground running and are going to improve the squad, not sit on the bench or play in the reserves.

Sean: We all know what Celtic need to do to stay ahead and push on in Europe. A top-class keeper, an improvement on our current left-back position, a left footed CB to play alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers (Scott McKenna) and a striker in either Idah or I would be equally happy with Bojan Miovski. We have £70m+ in the bank and we need to splash out £5-6m on each of these four positions.