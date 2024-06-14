Buy one, sell one, loan one out - your picks

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Manchester United, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window having opened on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Steve: Buy: Lewis Ferguson - he looks like a talent and he is a great second forward option to take the load off Hojlund. Sell: Casemiro - if a big Saudi Pro League offer comes in, it cannot be turned down this summer. Loan: Willy Kambwala - he looks promising but he needs at least a season of first-team action elsewhere.

JD: Buy: Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Sell: Mason Greenwood - it would be pure profit for us. Loan: Jadon Sancho - considering Erik ten Hag is staying, I would get a loan fee for Sancho because he still has two years left on his contract.

Matt: Buy: Ivan Toney - we need a top striker to help Hojlund out. Sell: Marcus Rashford - he needs a change and we need the money. Loan: Casemiro - for a large loan fee with an obligation to buy.

Allyn: Buy: Jean-Clair Todibo - he will strengthen up the central defence with Varane leaving. Sell: Jadon Sancho - unless there is a change of heart, he won't be in Erik ten Hag's plans. Loan: Ethan Wheatley - send him to a Championship side to gain first-team experience.

Jonathan: Buy: Ronald Araujo - creating a centre-back partnership makes the most difference and Barcelona are in financial turmoil so maybe Araujo can be lured away. Sell: Mason Greenwood - he is no longer a United player in the fans' eyes. Loan: Antony - we lose nothing by moving him on and he is young enough to rebuild.