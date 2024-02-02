How to buy No. 5 Tennessee at No. 10 Kentucky men’s college basketball tickets

The Tennessee Volunteers travel to Lexington on Saturday to face the Kentucky Wildcats in a battle between two teams fighting for the top perch in the Southeastern Conference this season.

The Wildcats are coming off a tough home loss on Wednesday to the Florida Gators — a game that they entered short-handed and represented revenge for their win in Gainesville to open the SEC schedule. Kentucky brings a 15-5 overall record and a 5-3 mark in conference play into the matchup.

The Volunteers also lost their most recent game, falling at home to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a low-scoring affair on Tuesday. Tennessee owns a similar record as the opposition, going 15-5 overall and 5-2 so far against fellow SEC schools.

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams really need this win in order to catch up with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Gamecocks in the SEC standings. With a month and change remaining before the conference tournament, every one of these matchups counts.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Kentucky Wildcats vs the Tennessee Volunteers are $155.

If you’re looking for a more luxurious experience, the most expensive ticket would only cost you $6,672.

