How to buy No. 12 Ohio State vs No. 14 Indiana women’s college basketball tickets

The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team gets ready to host the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday in a battle of two of the top Big Ten teams this season.

Winners of eight-straight games, the Buckeyes carry an 18-3 overall record and a 9-1 mark in conference play into the matchup. The last time OSU lost was against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Dec. 30, making the team perfect in 2024 so far.

The Hoosiers are also streaking at a less-impressive four-straight, but have a slightly better overall tally of 18-2 while knotted up with Ohio State (and the Iowa Hawkeyes) for the Big Ten lead with a 9-1 mark. Their last loss came at top-ranked Iowa in blowout fashion on Jan. 13.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, Feb. 4 at noon ET.

This is a big game for women’s college basketball as a whole, as two Big Ten titans go head-to-head with the conference’s top perch at stake. A loss would be far from a season-killer, but would still hamper higher aspirations.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers are $25.

If you’re looking for a more luxurious experience, the most expensive ticket would only cost you $306.

