How to buy Nebraska vs. Michigan men’s college basketball tickets

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team welcomes the Michigan Wolverines to Lincoln on Saturday for a matchup between two teams in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings.

The Cornhuskers are doing the better of the two, bringing a decent 16-8 overall record into weekend play but a 6-7 conference mark that leaves something to be desired. Losers of their last two with the most recent win requiring overtime, Nebraska has been trending downward of late as the season grinds on.

The Wolverines have had an embarrassing 2023-24 campaign, to say the least, putting up a paltry 8-15 overall tally while going just 3-9 against Big 12 competition. The upside is that Michigan snapped its five-game losing streak at home in upset fashion over a very good Wisconsin Badgers team.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT.

Michigan has been a tough team to watch play this season, to be honest, but there is enough talent on that roster to break out at any moment. Both teams are playing for pride at this point, though Nebraska has more to lose — it will just be a matter of who plays harder on Saturday.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs the Michigan Wolverines are $22.

If you’re looking for a more luxurious experience, the most expensive ticket would only cost you $1,128.

