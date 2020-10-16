Buy Jonathan Taylor, Sell-High on CeeDee Lamb

Who are some of your favorite players to buy-low before Sunday?

It's a common question asked time and time again in Tuesday's Waivers Q&A. But with five weeks of usage, injury splits, and irrational coaching decisions under our belts, a few names have finally jumped off the page as players who should have produced by now given their surrounding circumstances.

With that in mind, the following list includes those I'm high on down the stretch, a few I would look to sell right now, and one I'm willing to go above and beyond for prior to Sunday.

Player, Team — PPR Ranking, Fantasy Points Per Game



Buy Low

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins — RB16, 13.7

Gaskin enters Sunday with 21 touches in two of his last three games and, more importantly, the sixth-highest target share (14.9%) among running backs. Whereas his ceiling in Miami’s backfield was previously capped, Gaskin quietly handled a season-high five touches inside the 10-yard line (and the team’s only carry inside the five) in Sunday’s domination over the Niners, leveraging Jordan Howard’s surprising healthy scratch into his first touchdown of the year. With 59% of Miami’s backfield touches and, suddenly, red zone usage all to himself, Gaskin is projected to close the year with one of the highest floors at his position.

Darrell Henderson, Rams — RB19, 13.2

There is some risk here since either Malcolm Brown or Cam Akers could be deployed over Henderson in any given week without notice. But Henderson most recently handled 10 of Los Angeles’ first 11 backfield touches to help build a 20-7 lead over Washington before ceding 17 of the next 25 to Brown and Akers down the stretch. Even if this were a three-headed committee, the lead dog, Henderson, has quietly handled 54% of this backfield’s carries, 53.5% of its touches, and 13-of-18 touches inside the 10 since Week 2. Worst-case scenario is that Henderson eventually becomes a usage-based RB2 since Akers, who ran a single route on Sunday, has a long way to go to rival Brown’s receiving role (at least 16 routes in every game) and Henderson's usage on the ground.

Matthew Stafford, Lions — QB22, 18.3

Was Stafford’s season-highs in air yards per attempt (11) and shots 20-plus yards downfield (12.9%) in Week 4 a product of Detroit’s offense finally being healthy or an anomaly? I’m not sure it matters with the Jaguars, Falcons, Vikings, Washington Football Team, Panthers and Texans on deck through November. Reminder Stafford, who's currently averaging 18.3 fantasy points per game, previously averaged 20.8 in year one under OC Darrell Bevell.

Diontae Johnson, Steelers — WR71, 8.6

Why offer a loaf of bread when a single slice will do? Adding Johnson at this very moment is the same approach that allowed us to poach James Conner, who has stacked 17.1 fantasy points per game since Week 2, following his island game injury and ensuing overreaction in fantasy circles. And much like Conner’s situation then, nothing has changed for Johnson’s outlook; we’re only two (partial) games removed from watching Ben Roethlisberger hone in on Johnson for a team-high 31.9% target share then admitting he wants to try and “build his connection with Diontae” further. Even if Chase Claypool is here to stay (and I would imagine he is), Johnson could easily return and stroll right back into his previous role as the team’s WR1 … and all for pennies on the dollar. Johnson's worst-case scenario is becoming the WR3 for an offense averaging the 10th-highest pass play rate in neutral game script.

David Montgomery, Bears — RB18, 13.4

Montgomery averaged 2.3 targets on 57% of Chicago’s snaps in 19 career games alongside Tarik Cohen (torn ACL). In his last two without Cohen, however, Montgomery’s opportunity has skyrocketed with 83% of the team’s snaps and 14 targets, including a career-high tally in back-to-back games. Fantasy players concerned with his poor yards per carry the past two weeks (2.8) are wasting time looking at all the wrong things; Montgomery actually out-scored Ronald Jones, who rushed for 106 yards and 6.2 YPC in Week 5, due to the former’s 10 points added solely through the air. (Punching in the the team’s only carry inside the five-yard line didn’t hurt.) Note that three of Montgomery’s next four opponents rank top-eight in fantasy points per game and/or raw receptions permitted to opposing running backs.