You can buy Ja’Tavion Sanders’ incredible rendering of Panthers’ logo on a t-shirt!

Are you looking for some unique Carolina Panthers drip for this upcoming season? Well, Fanatics and Homage (and a certain rookie) may have the perfect item for you!

In what’s become an annual tradition at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, the league’s first-year players were tasked with painting their team’s logos straight from memory. The Panthers were well-represented in the exercise—with wide receiver Xavier Legette, running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders each getting a canvas.

Carolina’s most, um . . . intriguing rendering may have come from Sanders—who brushed up this masterpiece:

And wouldn’t you know it? That logo is now on a t-shirt!

You can purchase yours for $38 at Homage or for $37.99 at Fanatics, who provided the following description of the threads:

Show your excitement for the newest member of the Carolina Panthers with this Ja’Tavion Sanders Rookie Paint Tri-Blend T-Shirt from Homage. Made from ultra-soft fabric, this shirt will keep you comfortable at all times. The distinct graphics give your fandom a much-needed boost as you cheer on Ja’Tavion Sanders!

“Distinct graphics” is certainly one way to put it!

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire