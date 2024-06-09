How to buy Italy Euro 2024 Tickets and Resale Tickets

Italy defend their European crown at Euro 2024 this summer: here’s how to buy tickets for the Azzurri games in Germany.

Italy have been drawn into the ‘Group of Death’, Group B with Albania, Spain and Croatia.

When are Italy’s games at Euro 2024?

Luciano Spalletti’s Italy will start their Euro 2024 campaign at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on June 15, 2024, with kick-off time at 21:00 CET. The following two games will be played at the same time: Italy will meet Spain at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen on June 20 and Croatia at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on June 24.

Italy trained at their training ground in Coverciano, on the outskirts of Florence, from May 31 to June 10 and will continue preparation for their Euro 2024 games in Germany, precisely at Iserlohn.

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Italy team news

Coach Spalletti initially included 30 players in his preliminary squad, but Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini were forced to pull out due to injuries. Therefore, Juventus‘ centre-back Federico Gatti has been included in the final 26-man squad.

Ivan Provedel, Riccardo Orsolini and Samuele Ricci were also cut from the original squad and won’t be travelling to Germany.

Nicolò Barella missed a friendly against Turkey on June 4 and is not fully fit due to a muscle injury, so he could miss the opening match against Albania.

Italy 16-man squad at Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma (PSG), Vicario (Tottenham), Meret (Napoli),

Defenders: Bastoni (Inter), Darmian (Inter), Buongiorno (Torino), Mancini (Roma), Calafiori (Bologna), Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Bellanova (Torino), Dimarco (Inter), Cambiaso (Juventus); Gatti (Juventus);

Midfielders: Barella (Inter), Frattesi (Inter), Cristante (Roma), Pellegrini (Roma), Fagioli (Juventus), Jorginho (Arsenal), Folorunsho (Hellas Verona);

Forwards: Chiesa (Juventus), Raspadori (Napoli), Retegui (Genoa), Scamacca (Atalanta), Zaccagni (Lazio), El Shaarawy (Roma).