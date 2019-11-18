Buy A Healthy Guice and Quarterbacks to Sell

We're quickly approaching the trade deadline for your fantasy football leagues (if you're not already past it!). Now's the time to look ahead to Weeks 13-16 to which teams have favorable matchups, whose situation may have become more desirable, and who will have trouble sustaining a high level of production in those crucial weeks. Here are my favorite buys and sells as we close out Week 11.

Buys of the Week

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Derrius Guice’s first game returning from injured reserve, he saw eight total touches on 29% of offensive snaps.though he managed a mediocre 3.4 yards per carry, he did take a 43-yard reception to the house for his first career touchdown. Guice’s career got off to a rocky start, suffering a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason and an injury that landed him on the injured reserve for 2019. He’s got fresh (and healthy) legs and a new coach in Bill Callahan, whose offense has produced an average of 103 rushing yards per game to Jay Gruden’s 57 rushing yards per game.

Given Guice’s significant knee history, his acquisition is a risky one, but his favorable schedule through the fantasy football playoffs could make him a potential league-winner. In the coming weeks, the Redskins will face the Lions, Panthers, Packers, Eagles, and Giants - three of which rank top-six in fantasy points allowed to the running back. His first game back wasn't overwhelming, so it's possible you could still put a squeeze on the Guice owner to get him on your roster.

Story continues

We’ve spent the length of Kareem Hunt’s suspension wondering if it was possible for him to make a return to fantasy relevance. As it turns out, it’s quite possible, particularly in PPR fantasy league formats. Hunt has seen just ten total carries since returning from suspension, but with that, 17 total targets on 46 routes run. His presence on the field provides a safety valve for QB Baker Mayfield and another weapon in the passing game to provide this disappointing offense more first-downs and hopefully, more scoring opportunities.

Through the fantasy playoffs, Hunt could prove himself to be a viable starter, particularly while Baker Mayfield struggles to connect with Odell Beckham Jr. downfield. In the coming weeks, the Browns will face the Dolphins, Steelers, Bengals, and Cardinals - three of four matchups who rank top-12 in fantasy points allowed to the running back.

I didn’t expect to highlight any Titans wide receivers in this article for 2019, but alas, here we are. The Titans Offense has been a whole different animal under the tenure of QB Ryan Tannehill. They’ve scored more points in Tannehill’s four games as a starter (105) than they did in all of Marcus Mariota’s five full games played in 2019 (98) and are moving the ball well down the field with the assistance of a productive run-game in Derrick Henry.

It’s not typical to chase rookie wide receivers, especially in times as critical as the fantasy playoffs, but his upcoming schedule may provide the opportunity for upside in critical championship weeks. Though Brown hasn’t displayed consistency on the field, it’s worth noting that in Week 10 he saw a season-high 94% of offensive snaps in the absence of WR Corey Davis. He’s shown some flashes through his rookie season, managing 50 yards or a touchdown in five of nine outings so far. Moving forward, Brown has a favorable schedule including matchups against Oakland and Houston that could make him an interesting stash for your playoff run.

Editor's Note: Here are some of the top guys to target for trades, but who should you give up? Plug your trade props into our Season Pass Trade Analyzer to make sure you're coming out on top of every deal!

Sells of the Week

Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off a season-high 424 passing yards and his second four-touchdown game in 2019. The 49ers are close to unstoppable, whether it be defensively, on the ground, or through the air with their depleted wide receiver corps. Garoppolo ranks as the QB5 over the last three weeks, managing 25 fantasy points or more in two of his last three outings.

Despite this production, the San Francisco 49ers rank second in team rushing attempts in 2019 with 349 while ranking 27th in pass attempts. It’s been demonstrated time and time again throughout the season that this is a run-first offense, and with that, Garoppolo’s fantasy production will likely continue to be inconsistent moving forward. RB Matt Breida should return to the lineup for Week 12 to get the run-game back into mid-season form, making Garoppolo a risky bet in critical weeks for your fantasy football teams.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Since returning from the Bills’ Week 6 bye, Josh Allen has been the QB2 in fantasy football. We’ve seen the upside before, seemingly coming out of nowhere to win plenty of championships in 2018 with his QB2 performance through the playoffs. Josh Allen is playing some of the best football we’ve seen in his short career, having not thrown an interception since Week 5 and amassing 12 total touchdowns.

If you can sell-high on his QB2 performance over the last five weeks, you’ll be capitalizing on his performance just in time to avoid his upcoming schedule. Through Weeks 14-16, Allen will face the Ravens, Patriots and Steelers, all of whom are top-10 defenses against fantasy quarterbacks. Though some top-tier quarterbacks can overcome more daunting matchups, it remains to be seen if Allen has developed to the point where he can overcome more troublesome defenses.

Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Randall Cobb and Dak Prescott are on the same page, and it’s showing for fantasy. He ranks as the WR4 in half-PPR formats over the last two weeks, averaging 7.7 targets per game while on a two-game streak of 100 or more receiving yards and a touchdown. In that span, he’s amassed the fourth-most receiving yards and leads Cowboys receivers in fantasy points.

Cobb has been a tremendous asset to Prescott while WR Amari Cooper has been less than fully healthy, who played just 55% of offensive snaps in Sunday’s outing. However, Cobb’s fantasy value will likely prove inconsistent and match up dependent. The Dallas Cowboys will face the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in the next two weeks - two daunting matchups that could limit Dak’s ability to move the ball through the air. If you own Cobb, now is the perfect time to sell him for an asset with stand-alone value.